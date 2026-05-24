Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont has admitted that Robbie Mulhern will leave the club at the end of the season.

As exclusively revealed by Love Rugby League, Mulhern is heading to Castleford Tigers next season, playing a part in Ryan Carr’s rebuild of the squad heading into 2027.

Neither club has publicly commented on the reports, that is, until now. Speaking on BBC Radio Manchester, Beaumont confirmed the departure of Mulhern as well as Owen Trout, whose move to the NRL next year to link up with Cronulla Sharks has already been announced.

Beaumont was speaking more broadly on the club’s Las Vegas trip – something he believes will help the club attract players to the club next year. They are also set to lose Bailey Hodgson to Hull FC, leaving them with some senior players to replace heading into a season where they will head to Sin City.

“Las Vegas is already doing things for Leigh Leopards, you can see the massive attention we’re getting,” Beaumont said.

“Recruitment is the most important part in rugby league. Andrew Henderson has got a big job, and we’ve got players like Robbie Mulhern and Owen Trout leaving us, international players, and they need replacing.

“A club going to Vegas next year looks a more appealing club than what that isn’t, so hopefully that’ll assist his job.”

Leigh won the Challenge Cup Final in 2023 and have made the play-offs in three consecutive seasons since returning to Super League. They are currently seventh in the competition after twelve rounds this season, recovering after a slow start to the season which saw them bottom in the early stages of the campaign.

Among those still off-contract is Josh Charnley, the winger who scored a hat-trick in the victory over Hull FC last week.