Leigh boss Adrian Lam insists his side must improve their goal-kicking accuracy after another dire night from the tee against Hull FC.

The Leopards were big winners on home soil against the Black and Whites, ending up 42-6 victors following a dominant second half.

It’s now four wins in the last five for Lam’s side, with the only blot on their copy in that run being a narrow 20-16 defeat to reigning Super League champions Hull KR.

But while things are looking up following a sluggish start to the season amid an injury crisis, the one thing which continues to plague Leigh is their goal-kicking.

Friday night saw 12 points passed up from the tee, with just three of the nine tries they scored converted. The difference the week prior in that defeat to Hull KR also came down to accuracy with the boot.

‘It is an area that I need to take into consideration and also, I was hoping regardless of how Adam was going, he should have just stuck with it’

Half-back Adam Cook was responsible for five of the six misses on Friday night, with Player of the Match Umyla Hanley also trying his luck with no success on one occasion.

Post-match, head coach Lam said: “If there’s one area we need to try and fix from the game, it’s the goal-kicking.

“We need to get a focus around that, which I will do.

“Umyla was running red hot and I think he thought he could sink one, but it didn’t go higher than the crossbar!

“I’m having a laugh about that, but it’s not a laughing matter really, if we kick our goals last week then we’re at least level with Hull KR with 10/15 minutes to go.

“It is an area that I need to take into consideration and also, I was hoping regardless of how Adam was going, he should have just stuck with it to build confidence through that.”

Cook was Leigh’s star recruit in the off-season, and has grown in confidence in recent weeks, delivering an outstanding all-round performance on Friday night.

He is the first-choice goal-kicker, but has landed just 38 of 62 conversions across all competitions so far this term for the Leopards, giving him an accuracy of 61.2%.

Lam has made no secret of the need for that figure to be elevated if his side are to achieve what they want to in Super League this season, and added: “I’ll work with him closely, I think that was one part of tonight we can fix.

“We’ve been working really hard on what his game looks like and how he links up with Lokie Lam.

“He’s having a lot of influence on the outcome of games for us now, which is absolutely perfect.”