The Super League transfer deadline is fast approaching this weekend: and there is still plenty of transfer business potentially to be done.

While a number of clubs have already completed their squad plans for the rest of this season, there are some sides are very much still in the market for at least one new signing.

And there are a handful of players across the competition looking for game-time who could easily leave on a short-term move at the very least before the deadline. Here are six of the most likely.

Jake Bibby (Huddersfield Giants)

Although he’s featured in the second row for Huddersfield in their last two games since Luke Robinson took interim charge of the Giants, there’s no doubting Bibby is a player that is too good to be sat on the sidelines.

He’s been a mainstay in Super League for a number of years on the wing now, and while his surprise move into the back row may hint at a new role in the Giants squad, clubs on the hunt for an outside back to bolster their ranks before the end of the season could do a lot worse than Bibby.

Jack Sinfield (Leeds Rhinos)

Although he’s been in and around Leeds‘ squad for Brad Arthur’s first two games as head coach, it appears that once again, Sinfield’s opportunities will be limited for the coming weeks.

Brodie Croft is essentially undroppable – and rightly so – while Matt Frawley has excelled under Arthur’s more structured style of play so far. That leaves Sinfield on the sidelines – and he’s too talented a prospect not to be at least playing somewhere else in the short-term.

Would the Rhinos be tempted in a loan move?

Tom Forber (Wigan Warriors)

Forber may well get an opportunity in the coming days and weeks with a serious-looking injury to Brad O’Neill – but Kruise Leeming’s return would likely mean he gets the nod to start at nine.

That would leave Forber kicking his heels in pursuit of regular first-team rugby: and there are a couple of clubs who would certainly benefit from loaning in a player of his ability for the rest of this season. It would benefit the Warriors youngster’s development, too.

Tom Whitehead (Warrington Wolves)

With John Bateman’s arrival at Warrington, there are a number of forwards who could easily find themselves nudged out of proceedings in the coming weeks.

Whitehead is one of several highly talented youngsters that have come through the club’s academy system in recent years but he has been limited to reserve rugby. Would he benefit from a loan move?

Tee Ritson (St Helens)

Ritson’s future looks increasingly likely to be away from St Helens in 2025, with his contract up later this year and the winger struggling to command a regular place in a side desperately out of sorts.

In a bid to earn a contract elsewhere for 2025, could Ritson be granted an early release from the Saints and go and play regularly?

George King (Hull KR)

Another player who has a future away from his current employers is Rovers forward King, who is heading back to West Yorkshire next season to sign with Huddersfield.

He’s failed to feature in the Robins’ last few games – and is undoubtedly a player many clubs would be keen on if he were available. Could we see late business from Rovers in that regard?

