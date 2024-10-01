Leeds Rhinos look set to pull off the most significant deal of the off-season before it’s even truly begun: with Jake Connor on the brink of making the switch across West Yorkshire from Huddersfield Giants.

The Rhinos have made no secret of their desire to shake up their squad after another underwhelming season, ahead of Brad Arthur’s first full campaign in charge at AMT Headingley.

Connor’s arrival would take up a fair chunk of salary cap space and the Rhinos, having already released Mickael Goudemand from his contract, are set to try and negotiate departures with more contracted players ahead of 2025.

But who could leave? There are a fair few candidates..

Paul Momirovski

The 28-year-old is halfway through the two-year deal he signed at the beginning of this season – meaning Leeds would have to find a way to settle the remaining season of the centre’s deal.

But if Leeds are looking to craft cap space in a position they are stocked, Momirovski could be an option. Connor himself is completely capable of playing centre: some would argue it’s the position he plays best. It’s understood that’s where Huddersfield had every intention of playing him in 2025.

And with promising youngsters aplenty in the outside backs like Ned McCormack ready to make their mark, could the Rhinos free up not just cap space, but a quota spot too?

Justin Sangare

It’s no secret that Leeds are looking to bolster their pack. The Rhinos have been linked with a number of names in that regard but may they need to let one leave for one to arrive?

Sangare is another, like Momirovski, who has one year remaining on his Leeds contract. He’s a player who would undoubtedly be of interest to other Super League clubs given the fact he’s non-quota and, of course, his ability.

Might he be one to make way?

Leon Ruan

One departure that seems much more likely is that of forward Ruan, whose future at Headingley appears to have already been laid out.

Sent out on loan to Hull FC within weeks of Arthur’s arrival at the Rhinos, it would appear he does not have much of a shot of featuring under the Australian in 2025.

He would likely be another who would be on the list of potential departures going into the winer.

Jack Sinfield

It seems inconceivable for the son of one of Leeds’ greatest-ever players to be plying his trade elsewhere but the imminent arrival of Connor pushes Sinfield further down the pecking order at the Rhinos in 2025.

Even if Connor isn’t used primarily as a half-back, the very fact he can play there means that Sinfield could now easily be considered the fourth-choice half on Leeds’ books, after Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley and Connor.

He has two years left on his Rhinos deal, meaning a loan deal somewhere could easily be an option rather than a full release from his deal. Would Sinfield, now 20 years of age, benefit from a change of scenery too?

