Huddersfield Giants have confirmed the signing of Ireland captain George King from Hull Kingston Rovers on a four-year contract from 2025.

The 29-year-old prop departed Hull KR following the conclusion of the 2024 campaign after spending four seasons at Sewell Group Craven Park, making 96 appearances for the Robins.

King will now join hometown club Huddersfield at the age of 29 and will return to the Giants where he had spent time during his academy days before moving to Warrington Wolves.

“Being a local lad, I can’t wait to get started and rip in, pull on the jersey of my hometown club,” King said of his move to Huddersfield.

“10 years ago I was in the Giants academy playing with some lads who are still in Super League now and I know some others in the team. I’m looking forward to getting in and bonding with them and the new players that are coming in.”

Luke Robinson delighted to welcome new signing George King to Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield-born King, who has won 13 caps for the Wolfhounds, has made almost 250 career appearances for Ireland, Warrington, Wakefield and Hull KR, playing in two Challenge Cup finals and two Super League Grand Finals.

On securing the services of King, Huddersfield coach Luke Robinson said: “He’s a no-nonsense, tough prop and he’s got a really good carry and a quick play the ball which is crucial for our nines playing off him.

“He does a lot of the unselfish defensive work that people don’t appreciate but is crucial to the team and our success in 2025, he’s captained at club level and international level, so we’re hoping he can bring them leadership qualities to us.

“We have a strong pack here, and he compliments the likes of Thomas (Burgess), Oliver (Wilson), Matty (English) and everyone else.”

