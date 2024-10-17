Bradford Bulls are bracing themselves over the prospect of losing their head coach – with Eamon O’Carroll once again subject to interest from Super League clubs.

O’Carroll has earned rave reviews for his first season as a head coach, having guided the Bulls to a third-placed finish in the Championship and to the play-off semi-finals. Bradford’s season came to an end on Sunday with a narrow defeat to Toulouse Olympique.

The Bulls acted fast earlier this year to tie O’Carroll down to a long-term contract at Odsal, having already received expressions of interest from one Super League club over a possible assistant coaching role in the summer.

But Love Rugby League has learned that interest in O’Carroll has once again resurfaced – and the Bulls have again received an expression of interest in his services.

O’Carroll crafted his reputation as an up and coming coach in the south of France with Catalans Dragons, working alongside Steve McNamara for a number of years.

He then secured his first head coaching role a year ago when he was given the job of taking over at Odsal. He has impressed many both inside and outside of Super League about his talent in a short space of time.

O’Carroll is still believed to be based in the North West with his young family and while no move has yet been completed the Bulls are bracing themselves to head into the coaching market to replace the 37-year-old if the situation progresses.

The Bulls have assembled a promising squad for 2025 under O’Carroll. The likes of London Broncos half-back James Meadows, Halifax Panthers scrum-half Joe Keyes and Leeds Rhinos forward James Donaldson are among those who have committed their futures to the club next year.

But they may yet be playing under a different head coach if interest progresses in O’Carroll.

