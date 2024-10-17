Warrington Wolves star Sam Powell is the next guest on Love Rugby League‘s My Ultimate Team feature, selecting the best 1-13 of players he has had the pleasure of playing alongside to this point in his career.

32-year-old Powell, born in Wigan, joined his hometown club at the age of 16.

Eventually making his Warriors debut – against Hull FC – in August 2012, he made a total of 273 appearances for the Cherry and Whites before departing at the end of the 2023 campaign having won the Super League title for a third time.

The hooker, who featured six times on loan for South Wales Scorpions and twice as a loanee for Workington Town, also won the World Club Challenge in 2017.

Departing for fellow Super League outfit Warrington, the three-time England Knights international was an ever-present for Sam Burgess’ side in 2024, making 33 appearances.

That took his overall career tally up to 317 senior games, with 49 tries scored to date as well as 12 goals and four drop goals.

Here is Powell’s Ultimate Team…

1. Sam Tomkins

Sam Tomkins in action for Wigan Warriors in 2018

Probably the best player I’ve ever played with.

Games played together: 71 (all for Wigan Warriors)

2. Pat Richards

Pat Richards in action for Wigan Warriors in 2013

One of the best Aussies I’ve been in the same team as.

Games played together: 13 (all for Wigan Warriors)

3. Jake Wardle

Jake Wardle in action for Wigan Warriors in 2023

He’s right up there in terms of the best I’ve played with.

Games played together: 23 (all for Wigan Warriors)

4. Toby King

Toby King in action for Warrington Wolves in 2024

Toby and Wardle were great with one another last year (2023) at Wigan. The way that the game is at the minute, you rely on your backfield so much to get you up the field, and Toby’s a big lad for a centre.

He’s taking two carries a set for you, so for me being in the middle, if we’re coming back behind the ball, we don’t have to get back as far because of him. He’s fantastic as a team-mate.

Games played together: 53 (27 for Warrington Wolves, 23 for Wigan Warriors and three for England Knights)

5. Josh Charnley

Josh Charnley (left) and Sam Powell (right) celebrate the winger’s try in Wigan Warriors’ 2016 Super League Grand Final triumph

One of my best mates.

Games played together: 78 (all for Wigan Warriors)

6. George Williams

George Williams celebrates a Warrington Wolves try in 2024

I just love playing with him, I have done for a long time. I’m glad to be back alongside him here at Warrington.

He’s the England captain, a Wigan lad and I’ve always seen his world-class side, but it’s more about how he’s matured as a person.

He’s got a family now and stuff like that, and it’s been good to see him develop off the field as well as on it.

Games played together: 176 (150 for Wigan Warriors, 26 for Warrington Wolves)

7. Bevan French

Bevan French in action for Wigan Warriors in 2023

I’d have said Tommy Leuluai because he’s an absolute legend, but I’d quite like to put George and Bev together. I think they’d be lethal.

Bev is one of the best players I’ve ever played with, one of the best I’ve seen.

Games played together: 67 (all for Wigan Warriors)

8. Ethan Havard

Wigan Warriors’ Ethan Havard (ball in hand) in action in the 2023 Super League Grand Final

Benny Flower was good for a long time, Ethan Havard who I played with at Wigan is great, Vaughany (Paul Vaughan) here is superb and Jimmy Harrison is too. There’s a lot to choose from.

If I had to pick, I’d go Ethan because I think he’s going to be absolutely class.

Games played together: 60 (all for Wigan Warriors)

9. Micky McIlorum

Micky McIlorum in action for Wigan Warriors in 2013

Everyone in the game knows what kind of player Micky is. He helped me out loads when I was younger, just showing me the way that he played the game. He was ruthless.

Over the last few years, when he’s not played for Catalans, they’ve been like a different team.

Games played together: 68 (all for Wigan Warriors)

10. Ben Flower

Ben Flower (left) and Sam Powell (right) pose with the Super League trophy following Wigan Warriors’ 2018 Grand Final triumph

My other prop would be Ben, I played with him for a long time at Wigan, and he was at the top of his game for years.

Games played together: 128 (all for Wigan Warriors)

11. Gareth Hock

Gareth Hock in action for Wigan Warriors in 2012

I made my debut with Gaz Hock in the team, and everyone knows what kind of player he was. I’d lean towards him.

Games played together: One (for Wigan Warriors)

12. Ryan Hoffman

Ryan Hoffman dives over to score a try for Wigan Warriors in 2011

Hoffy was a great back-rower. I’m not actually sure if I ever played a ‘proper’ game in the same team as him, but I was in and around the first-team setup while he was with us at Wigan. I’m going with him!

Games played together: None (team-mates at Wigan Warriors)

13. Sean O’Loughlin

Sean O’Loughlin in action for Wigan Warriors in the 2020 Super League Grand Final, his last-ever appearance as a player

A pick that explains itself.

Games played together: 128 (all for Wigan Warriors)