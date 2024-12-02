Huddersfield Giants have confirmed a ‘serious’ injury blow to new recruit George King, with the 13-time Ireland international sidelined for a ‘number of months’ as a result.

29-year-old King – who spent time in the Giants’ youth ranks at the start of his career – returned to his hometown club in October, putting pen to paper on a four-year deal at the John Smith’s Stadium.

He cut short his stay with Super League Grand Finalists Hull KR to link up with Huddersfield having spent just over four years at Craven Park, making 96 appearances for the Robins.

Those games took his career tally up to 244 senior career appearances having also donned a shirt for Warrington Wolves, North Wales Crusaders, Rochdale Hornets and Wakefield Trinity.

But having suffered an ankle injury in pre-season training, and required surgery, he will have to wait a substantial amount of time to add to that tally in a Giants shirt.

Huddersfield Giants suffer ‘serious’ injury blow with new recruit sidelined for ‘months’

The prop – also able to slot in at loose forward – will spend at least five months on the sidelines, as confirmed by Huddersfield on Monday afternoon.

Their press release reads: “Huddersfield Giants can confirm that George King has suffered a serious injury which has ruled him out for a number of months.

“George suffered a substantial ankle injury in training which has required surgery, this will see him out of action for an extended period of five months.

We wish George the very best in his recovery and look forward to him pulling on the Claret and Gold jersey within the near future, with his return targeted for the 2025 season.”

