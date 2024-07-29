11 conclusions: St Helens coaching change, Wigan Warriors problems, Magic Mikey Lewis

It’s been another chaotic weekend of rugby league action. With drama aplenty in Super League, the Championship once again too close to call and League 1 providing its fair share of talking points, too.

So what better way to start your week than look back at everything that’s just happened. Here’s your weekly conclusions from all the action over the last few days.

And yes, you know where we’re starting.

St Helens coaching drama

A record-equalling fifth defeat would have been bad enough for St Helens coach Paul Wellens to contend with last weekend. But it’s the manner of what happened at Leigh Leopards that has turned the heat up on him even further.

There are now significant calls within the St Helens fanbase questioning whether it’s time for a change: but that still doesn’t feel like the right thing. Wellens has had huge issues with injuries and things aren’t getting any easier on that front.

However, another loss this week to Hull, and things will reach boiling point. Could the Saints now miss the play-offs altogether?

Leigh’s game in hand may determine their season

After a sluggish start to 2024, Leigh are now rolling. Their destructive dismantling of St Helens on Friday underlined that perfectly.

There is still a five-point gap to bridge to the play-offs but crucially, they have a game in hand. However, that comes against Wigan Warriors next week. If they win that, the top six is well and truly on.

Lose however, and they may leave themselves with too much work to do.

Brad Arthur has already impacted Leeds Rhinos

The Rhinos were, in truth, pretty unrecognisable from the Rohan Smith era on Thursday night. Yes, we do have to factor in that their opponents weren’t great – far from it, in fact.

But Leeds look defensively firmer than they did under Smith, and more structured in attack as a result. With St Helens toiling just above them, there’s now a very realistic chance Leeds could gatecrash the top six. And history has shown that if they do make it, you can’t really rule them out.

Wigan have a problem

And it isn’t just related to their attack. Yes, they are clearly struggling without Jai Field and Bevan French: what side wouldn’t struggle even a fraction without their two best and most exciting attacking threats?

But the manner of their defeat at home to Warrington on Friday suggests there’s far more to worry about than just Field and French. Wigan’s edge defence was picked off at will at the weekend, and Matt Peet needs senior bodies back quickly to strengthen that up.

Jayden Nikorima may be exactly what Salford need

Of course, Nikorima arrives in England with baggage: his acrimonious exit from Catalans Dragons shows that. But goodness, he could be exactly what Salford’s attack needs to take the next step.

Salford have long since had one of the most outstanding scrum-halves in Super League in Marc Sneyd. But you always felt he needed a six who could compliment him brilliantly. Nikorima looks like he could be that player.

If that pair stay fit, few would fancy playing Salford in the play-offs.

Magic Mikey: is there anyone better?

At what he is capable of anyway.. probably not.

Lewis was absolutely outstanding again, at times almost single-handedly dragging Hull KR to victory over London Broncos when at one stage, things looked particularly tight.

Rovers are now second and while they do have issues away from home they need to fix if they’re to be a force in the play-offs – unless, of course, they finish top – with Lewis in this kind of form, they are another side few would fancy playing.

John Bateman may not get in Warrington’s team

Okay, we jest: or do we? All jokes aside, Warrington are in such good form at present, and playing so well across the board, that Bateman may actually struggle to simply walk into the 17 at the Wire like some perhaps expected.

With the likes of Matty Nicholson, new signing Luke Yates and Ben Currie all outstanding on a weekly basis, Bateman may have to be patient and bide his time. But goodness, it’s a great dilemma for Sam Burgess to have.

The Championship relegation picture is bonkers

Yes, it’s your weekly update of just how ridiculous the fight to avoid relegation from the Championship is: and this week, it’s once again chaotic.

FOUR teams are level on 12 points, with Swinton, Halifax, Whitehaven and Barrow now all separated by only points difference after Fax won at Batley on Sunday.

It’s literally too close to call. Points difference even may prove the thing that decides who stays up, and who goes down. And we love it.

Featherstone are sliding

Granted, a defeat at Wakefield Trinity doesn’t quite suggest full-blown crisis: if that were the case, most teams in the Championship would fall into that category this season.

But Rovers are now officially out of the top six having been replaced by Doncaster, and their season is drifting fast. If they don’t halt the slide soon, they’re going to miss out on the play-offs altogether, which would be a disaster.

The play-off picture is falling into place

Things are starting to become clearer just above Rovers, though.

Wakefield are top, obviously. And there’s now a buffer between Sheffield and Toulouse and the two sides directly below them, Bradford and Widnes.

It looks increasingly like one of Toulouse or the Eagles take second, and Bradford and Widnes will jostle for fourth and fifth: and the right for home advantage in week one of the play-offs.

There’s still plenty of rugby to be played but in a season when so little has seemed clear, things are starting to settle as we approach the run-in.

