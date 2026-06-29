Tevita Pangai Jnr handed monster ban in huge Hull KR blow

Hull KR have received a major blow before the derby at Magic Weekend, with Tevita Pangai Jnr banned for SIX matches.

The prop has been charged for an incident early in the Robins’ defeat to Leeds Rhinos, which saw him in an altercation on the floor with reigning Man of Steel Jake Connor.

Pangai Jnr was penalised for the incident but not carded. However, after Match Review Panel assessed the footage, the former Catalans Dragons prop has been charged for alleged gouging and been handed a six-match suspension. He has been handed a Grade F charge, the most serious grading of offence.

It’s a massive blow for Rovers, with the forward making an immediate impact since his move to the club.It also comes at time when the Robins have injury issues in the pack, with Sam Luckley and Sauaso Sue both missing the game against Leeds Rhinos through injury, while Dean Hadley now looks set for an extended spell on the sidelines after a second concussion incident inside a month.

Rovers do have a right to appeal though it’s unclear at this stage whether they will. Should they accept the charge, he will miss two matches against Hull FC, as well as fixtures with Wakefield and Warrington Wolves, then games against Castleford Tigers and Bradford Bulls.

Pangai Jnr was signed last month in a mid-season pickup designed to bolster Rovers’ push for a Grand Final defence, though he now looks set to be unavailable throughout July. He will return to action, if selected, against one of his former clubs in Catalans Dragons on August 14th.

In the immediate, head coach Willie Peters hopes to have both Sue and Luckley back for the derby bout at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium. Sue has been cleared to return, while Luckley will be assessed during the week.

It will see Rovers’ squad depth tested, especially with Hadley set for a spell out. They will likely turn to the likes of Jordan Dezaria to play bigger minutes while down on troops.

Jez Litten will also return to play his former club at the weekend, while Rovers are hopeful Joe Burgess will also be available for selection.

Meanwhile, James Batchelor has been handed a Grade B charge following the defeat to Leeds, but has just been fined