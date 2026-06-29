St Helens learn Jackson Hastings disciplinary fate

Jackson Hastings has not been charged by Match Review Panel following St Helens’ win over Bradford Bulls.

The Saints defeated the Bulls 40-10 on Saturday evening, but the win was overshadowed by a horrible injury to Bradford forward Will Gardiner, who suffered a serious concussion in the closing minutes of the game.

Immediately afterwards, Saints star Hastings had gone over to check on the forward and momentarily placed his hand on him. It had been suggested Hastings could be in hot water with Match Review Panel in the aftermath for making contact with an injured player, something several players have already been banned for this season.

However, Match Review Panel has assessed the incident and not charged Hastings, meaning he is free to play for Saints in their mouthwatering showdown with fierce rivals Wigan Warriors at the weekend.

It is a big boost for Saints, who will also be able to call on Alex Walmsley after the prop did not receive a suspension for the ‘chicken wing’ tackle that was cited in the first half of the game at Odsal. Shane Wright has also avoided a ban despite two incidents in the game, one that saw him sin-binned and another off-the-ball incident when chasing a kick.

It’s a much-needed boost for Saints and their coach Paul Rowley, who are down on troops heading into the game. They are already without Matty Lees, Jonny Lomax, Mark Percival, Deon Cross, Matt Whitley, George Whitby, Jake Wingfield, Lewis Murphy and Noah Stephens, while Daryl Clark missed Saturday’s game with a minor issue.

The game at Everton is arguably the most anticipated of the weekend, not only because of the rivalry but aided by Matt Peet’s comments after the last meeting between the two teams, when Wigan nilled Saints in the Challenge Cup Final.

Peet claimed Saints had lost their identity, referencing the nature of their celebrations after they had come from behind to defeat the Warriors on Good Friday, aided by two tries scored by Bill Leyland, who was on a one-week loan from Hull KR.

The full list of disciplinary charges is set to be released later today.