Hull KR suffer early injury blow as Dean Hadley update issued

Hull KR will be without Dean Hadley for the rest of their Super League meeting with Leeds Rhinos, with the back-rower failing an early head injury assessment.

The forward was involved in a sickening head-on-head collision with Tom Amone while attempting to make a tackle on Leeds’ Kallum Watkins, and were both quickly taken off the field for further assessment.

The incident occurred just six minutes into the game, and saw both Tevita Pangai Jr and Rhyse Martin coming on in their place.

Both players received immediate treatment for bleeding, and Amone was also spotted with a black eye.

Hull KR suffer early injury blow

But, in a bitter blow for Hull KR, Hadley has failed his HIA and will now be ruled out for the rest of this contest as well as their upcoming fixture against Hull FC at Magic Weekend.

While Hadley is now ruled out, Amone has returned to the field after passing his HIA.

It has been an entertaining first-half, the only points have come from the boots of Jake Connor and Rhyse Martin to make it 2-2 after 19 minutes.

More to follow…