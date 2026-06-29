Four Super League players have been handed suspensions by the RFL’s Match Review Panel – with Hull KR prop Tevita Pangai Jr landing a huge six-match ban for gouging.

Pangai Jr will miss Rovers’ next six matches after being found guilty of gouging a Leeds Rhinos player during their loss at AMT Headingley last Friday. It means he will be sidelined for a prolonged period, starting with this weekend’s derby against Hull FC at Magic Weekend.

Catalans Dragons have lost two players from their side to face Toulouse this weekend. Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet’s tackle on Arron Lindop which left the Warrington youngster with a knee injury has resulted in him getting a Grade D charge and a two-match suspension.

Meanwhile, forward Franck Maria gets one match for Grade B head contact.

The other player suspended is York Knights centre Sam Wood, who has been charged with Grade D dangerous contact from their win against his former club Castleford Tigers. Wood will now be unavailable to face Huddersfield Giants in the opening game of Magic on Saturday afternoon.

Jackson Hastings has avoided a charge after putting his hands on Bradford forward Will Gardiner shortly after he appeared to be knocked out – but his Saints’ team-mates Shane Wright and Alex Walmsley both get Grade C charges of head and dangerous contact respectively for incidents in that win at Odsal on Saturday.

In total, a staggering 23 players have been charged by the MRP – one of the longest lists of the season so far.

The suspended players have until 12pm on Tuesday to lodge an appeal against their respective bans.

Super League charges following Round 16: