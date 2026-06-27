Hull KR coach Willie Peters has conceded Leeds Rhinos are in ‘prime position’ to secure top spot – but has refused to completely rule his team out of the running for the League Leader’s Shield.

The Robins were heavily beaten 34-8 by the Rhinos on Friday night at AMT Headingley, which leaves them six points adrift of Brad Arthur’s side – though they do have a game in hand on the side currently sat top.

As the season enters the second half, it would appear Peters’ side are drifting from the race to retain the trophy they won last season by virtue of finishing top of Super League for the first time.

And the Australian has addressed those chances with a blunt admission.

“Leeds are in prime position”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Peters did not completely write off any chance of Hull KR getting to top spot by the end of Round 27.

But with the Robins needing to win at least three more games than the Rhinos before the regular season draws to an end, he did accept that it was Leeds who were emerging as clear favourites to themselves claim top spot.

He said: “I’ll never say we’re out of it. We just need to worry about next week and worry about playing Hull FC. We’re not worried too much about that – but I think Leeds are in the prime position to be able to get that league leaders.”

As Peters touched on, Rovers’ attention now turns to a monumental derby next week against local rivals Hull FC at Magic Weekend.

Peters rues ‘silly fundamentals’

Hull KR were second best in almost all aspects of the contest at Headingley on Friday night. By the time they scored their one and only try through Noah Booth, the game was already well over.

Rovers’ cause early on wasn’t helped by the departure of forward Dean Hadley, who may now face an extended stand down after suffering a second HIA inside a month, following one at the Challenge Cup final.

But Peters did not pull any punches and accepted Rovers’ second half performance in particular was nowhere near the standards he expects of his team.

“We were just unlucky we had two guys who collided heads,” he said.

“It was a great start, two teams going at it and both teams had a solid start. Towards the back end of the half it took its toll because we had to defend a lot. The start of the second half wasn’t good. We let the ball bounce off a kick-off and there were some silly fundamentals which happen when you’re fatigued.”