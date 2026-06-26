Hull KR were comprehensively beaten by Leeds Rhinos once again – with Brad Arthur’s side now six points ahead of the defending Super League champions after winning 34-8 on Friday night.

The Robins were beaten in all aspects of the game at AMT Headingley, and while injuries did undoubtedly not help their cause on Friday evening, that did not tell the full story whatsoever.

Here are the Rovers talking points from West Yorkshire – with some big questions for Willie Peters to answer.

TPJ’s game doesn’t fit Rovers’ style.. yet

The forward’s arrival certainly ruffled feathers, not least because it was interesting to see how he would fit into a Rovers system that didn’t immediately seem to suit him.

Those concerns perhaps remain with some validity. Pangai Jr’s whole game is built on off-the-cuff play and his powerful offloads, something Rovers don’t really do too much of. It all worked in his first two games but here, absolutely nothing came off at all. His style will need some tweaking in the bigger games.

Beaten in all areas, with one big worry

The physicality. Willie Peters would likely accept being beaten in skill and other areas, even if it will leave a sour taste in the mouth. But Rovers pride themselves on their physical condition and their defensive resilience.

Here, it just wasn’t evident at all. Of course there is mitigation in that there were a string of key players missing here – some of them who are key to their defensive shape and structure such as Jez Litten and Dean Hadley.

But other senior players were not up to standard in a game that was billed as one of the biggest of Rovers’ season to date. That will not have pleased Rovers to lose in the manner they did.

Squad depth questions arise

Rovers’ off-field staff have been integral to their success in recent years, with there not really being any sign of an injury crisis throughout most of Peters’ tenure.

But with Arthur Mourgue, Joe Burgess, Sauaso Sue and Jez Litten all missing here – as well as Dean Hadley going inside five minutes to a HIA that rules him out of next week’s Hull derby – the Robins’ squad is starting to look a little thin.

It will be on fringe players such as Bill Leyland and Jordan Dezaria to step up week on week if the injuries continue – and the jury is arguably out on that prospect right now.

All eyes to the Hull derby, with the pressure undoubtedly ramped up after this latest damaging loss.