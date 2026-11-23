Super League’s fixture release date has been pushed back.

Clubs have been informed that plans to publicise next year’s schedule, which was due to be revealed on Thursday, will no longer go ahead as planned. Instead, the fixtures will now be released on Tuesday, December 1.

There has been no official reason given for the delay, but sources have told Love Rugby League that it is a result of London Broncos’ place in Super League yet to be ratified, with the panel responsible for approving their application still to give the green light.

The Broncos have been asked to provide extensive documentation to prove they are ready for Super League and, as of Monday, those in charge had yet to be completely satisfied with what they had received.

Significant progress is thought to have been made and there is no indication of any major issue with London’s application. However, given the tight nature of the timeline, a decision has been made to push back the release of the fixtures.

The fixtures were due to be a major part of a wider set of announcements coming this week. The agreement with the NRL, new broadcast deals, the World Club Challenge and much more are all expected to be confirmed in the coming days. Details on the Championship and the Challenge Cup are also imminent, alongside changes to the rules for next season.

There are still some details to work through, most notably Catalans Dragons’ Challenge Cup status and how Super League handles London’s additional bye round. The Broncos will play just 26 games compared to everyone else, and a decision needs to be made on how that will be handled.

Clubs know who they will play at Magic Weekend and that the season will begin in late January. However, beyond that, the wait to see the full fixture list will now have to be a little longer.

Wakefield Trinity will play Sydney Roosters in the World Club Challenge, with that announcement expected tomorrow (Tuesday). The Championship will also move to a new format, with conferences being introduced.