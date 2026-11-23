Castleford Tigers’ marquee signing Tyrell Sloan will begin training with the club at the start of next week – and will arrive in England this Friday.

Sloan’s arrival is one of the most notable and eye-catching across the whole of Super League. He has joined Castleford on a three-year deal in a move which has raised eyebrows given how he performed at the end of the NRL season for St George-Illawarra Dragons.

There was doubt, fuelled by reports in Australia for a number of weeks, about whether or not Sloan’s performances would enable him to get an NRL lifeline and perhaps get out of his Castleford deal.

However, the Tigers were always adamant he was heading for England – and now, it has been confirmed when he will officially link up with his new team-mates.

Tyrell Sloan’s Castleford start date confirmed

Castleford confirmed on social media that Sloan was due to land in England this Friday, November 27th. He will then start pre-season training with his new club next Monday, the 30th.

That news came after the third of Castleford’s overseas imports landed in England on Monday, with Jack Todd touching down to begin life as a Castleford player.

Last week, Mat Feagai and Damien Cook both arrived in England, and they started their work with their new club today (Monday).

And Castleford have ended any doubt or speculation about Sloan’s arrival once and for all by revealing on social media that he will relocate to England later this week and finally get life underway at Castleford.

Sloan’s arrival is one of the most high-profile signings at Castleford for a number of years, not least due to the speculation which was swirling at the end of the last season about a possible stay of execution in the NRL.

Castleford’s pre-season plans ramp up

With all their key men in training next week – Semi Valemei will report back later due to representing Fiji in the Rugby League World Cup – preparations for Paul Rowley’s first season in charge are beginning to gather momentum.

They will train until mid-December before taking a break for the festive period, with a game scheduled against Bradford Bulls on December 27th to kick off their pre-season fixtures.

Whether the likes of Sloan and Cook are involved for that fixture remain to be seen – but that will only be around one month out from the start of the season.

That is because the 2027 Super League season is due to begin earlier next year, with the final weekend of January pencilled in as the launch date.