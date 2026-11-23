Super League has been home to some of the game’s greatest minds down the years, but which of its coaches have had the most success in terms of their win percentage?

Almost 150 different men have taken charge of at least one Super League game, starting with Paris Saint Germain’s Michael Mazare and Sheffield Eagles’ Gary Hetherington as the pair met in the French capital back in March 1996.

Of course, there are plenty of ways to measure a coach’s success: and trophies are huge indicator.

But so too is their win percentage in the competition – as proven by some of the names on this list.

Without further ado, here is a ranking of the best-performing coaches of all-time in Super League based solely off their win percentage.

N.B. Only games in Super League and play-offs count towards the figures here. Games in other competitions, including the Challenge Cup, are not taken into account.

10. Mike Rush – 72.7%

Coached: 22 – Won: 16; Lost: 5; Drawn: 1

Former St Helens supremo Mike Rush holding the Super League trophy

Former St Helens supremo Rush took interim charge of the club back in 2012 following the dismissal of Royce Simmons. That year, with Rush at the helm, some big wins were picked up including one against Wigan. Those in the red vee saw their campaign ended in the Super League play-offs by Warrington, though.

9. Graham Murray – 72.9%

Coached: 59 – Won: 43; Lost: 15; Drawn: 1

Australian Murray was appointed by Leeds ahead of 1998 and took them to the inaugural Super League Grand Final come the end of that year: being beaten by Wigan. He remained for one more year after that, with the Rhinos’ play-off campaign in 1999 ended by Castleford: after they had lifted the Challenge Cup, but of course, games in the run to that triumph don’t count here.

8. Brian McClennan – 73%

Coached: 89 – Won: 65; Lost: 23; Drawn: 1

McClennan had been in charge of New Zealand’s national team before arriving at Headingley in 2008, and enjoyed a highly successful three-year stint at Leeds. Grand Final winners in the Kiwi’s first two seasons at the helm, the Rhinos then saw their 2010 campaign ended in the play-offs by Wigan.

McLennan’s stint with Leeds also saw them win the 2008 World Club Challenge and reach the 2010 Challenge Cup final, being beaten at Wembley by Warrington.

7. Ellery Hanley – 74.3%

Coached: 35 – Won: 26; Lost: 9; Drawn: 0

Great Britain and England legend Hanley brief coaching career saw him head up Saints, taking charge in 1999 and leading his side to the title that year with victory over Bradford at Old Trafford! He lasted just one game at the start of the following season though before departing amid disagreements with the board, and only returned to coaching once more, in 2008 at Doncaster.

6. Michael Maguire – 75.4%

Coached: 61 – Won: 46; Lost: 12; Drawn: 3

Ian Lenagan, Michael Maguire and Sean O’Loughlin celebrate Wigan Warriors’ Super League title in 2010

Maguire is one of the true great coaches in rugby league having enjoyed plenty of success on both sides of the globe. His time in the Northern Hemisphere came at Wigan, appointed ahead of the 2010 season and leading the Warriors to Grand Final glory against rivals Saints that year having already lifted the League Leaders’ Shield.

He remained for 12 months after that before heading back Down Under, with Wigan’s season ended in 2011 – having lifted the Challenge Cup – in the play-offs by Saints.

5. Matt Peet – 76.2%

Coached: 143 – Won: 109; Lost: 34; Drawn: 0

The only current active Super League head coach on this list is Peet, but his inclusion comes as no surprise having guided his boyhood club Wigan to every major honour available to them since being appointed in 2022, winning the Super League title in 2023 and 2024, with the latter coming amid a historic quadruple.

Peet’s side have been beaten play-off semi-finals twice and beaten Grand Finalists on one occasion, going deep into the play-offs every single year. Such is his standing, the Cherry and Whites moved to tie the 42-year-old – and his coaching team – down until 2030.

4. Daniel Anderson – 76.4%

Coached: 106 – Won: 81; Lost: 23; Drawn: 2

Saints appointed former New Zealand Warriors boss Anderson, who had also headed up the Kiwis’ national team, ahead of the 2005 campaign. In the four seasons which followed, he delivered success aplenty at Knowsley Road – winning the 2006 Grand Final and reaching Old Trafford again in the two years which followed but being beaten by Leeds on both occasions.

Anderson scooped back-to-back Super League Coach of the Year awards in ’06 and ’07, and in addition to his achievements in the competition, led Saints to the Challenge Cup in three consecutive seasons as well as winning the 2007 World Club Challenge against Brisbane Broncos. He eventually departed for Parramatta Eels.

3. Kristian Woolf – 77.8%

Coached: 72 – Won: 56; Lost: 16; Drawn: 0

We’re on a run of successful Saints coaches here. Woolf was appointed ahead of the 2020 campaign, and delivered three straight Super League titles: with Grand Final victories against Wigan, Catalans and Leeds. His side went down in history as one of Super League’s greatest-ever having also lifted the Challenge Cup in 2021.

Completing a four-peat, Saints have not won another Super League title since Woolf’s departure, which came as he joined the Dolphins as an assistant, the club he now heads up in the NRL.

2. Justin Holbrook – 81.3%

Coached: 80 – Won: 65; Lost: 15; Drawn: 0

Justin Holbrook signed off from his role as St Helens’ head coach with victory in the 2019 Super League Grand Final against Salford Red Devils

Woolf is just pipped for win percentage by his predecessor, Holbrook, who delivered the first of the four-peat with victory in the 2019 Grand Final before heading back Down Under. The Australian took charge midway through 2017 and twice saw his side beaten at the semi-final stage of the play-offs before eventually delivering that moment of glory at Old Trafford against Salford.

That 2019 triumph came after Saints had lifted the League Leaders’ Shield, and as he returned to Australia, Holbrook took on the head coach role at Gold Coast Titans. Now, after a spell at the helm of Papua New Guinea’s national team, he is in charge elsewhere in the NRL at Newcastle Knights – who he led to this year’s Grand Final.

1. Graeme West – 86.4%

Coached: 22 – Won: 19; Lost: 2; Drawn: 1

Top spot on this list begins to a man whose time in Super League was only brief. West had actually been in charge of Wigan since 1994 and delivered plenty of success, with the dawn of the summer era in 1996 seeing his side miss out on the league title to Saints by a solitary point – with the play-offs not in place back then.

Despite the disappointment, the Kiwi’s Super League coaching record is impressive, with the only defeats coming against Saints and Bradford. He remained in charge at the start of the following season, but departed swiftly after a Challenge Cup exit: before the 1997 Super League season began, going on to have stints lower down the pyramid with Lancashire Lynx and Widnes Vikings.

With thanks to Rugby League Project for the data