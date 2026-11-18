Super League’s two biggest derbies are set to feature at next year’s Magic Weekend after it emerged that some clubs will play certain opponents three times during the 2027 season.

Love Rugby League has been made aware of the proposed schedule for Super League’s weekend at Hill Dickinson Stadium, which will see Wigan take on St Helens, while Hull FC and Hull KR will also lock horns.

However, the significance of those fixtures goes beyond Magic Weekend itself, with Super League adopting a new approach to its fixture scheduling following the expansion of the competition to 15 teams.

Under the new format, some clubs will play certain opponents three times across the season, while others will meet just once. The system has been designed to protect the competition’s biggest rivalries and ensure its most attractive fixtures remain part of the calendar.

It follows the lead of the NRL, which uses a similar approach to its fixture list, prioritising key rivalries and match-ups between some of the competition’s biggest teams.

Magic Weekend schedule

As was the case last year, there will be six fixtures at Magic Weekend, with Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique also taking on one another in France. London Broncos, who will become Super League’s 15th club, will not feature in the event.

Super League champions Wakefield Trinity are due to play Leeds Rhinos, while Grand Final runners-up Warrington Wolves will take on Leigh Leopards in a repeat of last year’s Magic Weekend fixture.

The other two matches will see Huddersfield Giants take on Bradford Bulls, while Castleford Tigers will face York Knights.

It is important to note that the full fixture list for Super League 2027 has yet to be finalised. However, the Magic Weekend schedule is understood to be locked in and is expected to be officially confirmed next week.

Explaining Super League’s new fixture format

It had been expected that, in a 27-game season involving 15 teams, every club would play one opponent once and the remaining 13 teams twice.

However, that will not be the case.

Under the proposed structure, each club will play one opponent three times, 11 opponents twice and two opponents just once.

The system has effectively been devised to protect Magic Weekend and ensure the event continues to feature headline fixtures, following last year’s edition, which was the biggest commercial success in its history.

It is a commercially driven decision designed to ensure the competition’s biggest teams and fiercest rivals meet regularly, while also guaranteeing that the most attractive fixtures remain part of the calendar.

The approach mirrors the NRL’s fixture policy. While the model may raise questions about competitive balance, the decision reflects the importance placed on the commercial interests of the competition and its clubs.

Importantly, the Magic Weekend opponents for each club will also be the teams they face three times during the regular season.

Clubs have also been informed of the opponents they will play just once, although those arrangements are not yet finalised and could still change before the fixtures are officially released on November 26.

Magic Weekend 2027 fixtures

Bradford Bulls v Huddersfield Giants

Castleford Tigers v York Knights

Hull FC v Hull KR

Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves

St Helens v Wigan Warriors