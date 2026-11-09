Super League clubs will meet on Wednesday to discuss the prospect of expanding the competition to 15 teams after finally securing the majority needed to bring the meeting forward.

Clubs were informed on Thursday of plans to meet to discuss the expansion proposal after the terms of the NRL agreement were finally agreed.

Once a meeting is called, a standard 14-day notice period applies, meaning it could not have gone ahead until November 19. However, this can be overruled if more than 90% of clubs – 13 of the 14 – agree to waive the standard notice period.

As of the weekend, only 12 clubs had agreed to do so, putting a further delay on plans for the 2027 season. That was considered less than ideal given it is already November and some clubs are back in pre-season training without even knowing when the season is due to start.

However, one further club has now agreed, meaning the necessary majority has been secured and the meeting has been brought forward.

It will take place on Wednesday, with a 15-team competition one of two items on the agenda. Potential changes to the salary cap are also set to be discussed.

A vote on expanding to 15 teams will take place, with a strong majority expected to back the proposal. Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont has publicly explained why he is against the move, but the vast majority of other clubs are understood to be in support.

If the proposal is approved, the Rugby Football League will then open an application process through which clubs can put themselves forward to become the 15th team. That process is not expected to last much longer than a week, with London Broncos widely expected to be selected, regardless of which other clubs apply.

At that point, plans for next season can finally move forward, including the creation of the fixture list. A 15-team competition is set to begin in late January, with every club receiving bye rounds. Organisers hope to publish the fixtures by the end of November.