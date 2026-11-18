Featherstone Rovers look set to be part of the Championship again in 2027 after the Rugby Football League granted membership to a new consortium which will include former coach Paul Cooke.

Rovers spent the entirety of the 2026 season on the shelf and inactive, after mounting financial issues finally reached a head at the start of this year, leading to their demise as a business.

But the intention was always for a Featherstone-based team to return to the field in 2027, and that now appears a certainty after a lengthy process finally reached a conclusion.

Featherstone set for on-field return

Two different consortia were understood to have been interested in securing the licence from the RFL.

However, it is the one led by Paddy Handley and Chris Brereton that has won out. Paul Cooke, who was their final head coach in 2025 before their demise and who showed incredible solidarity with players and staff in the most testing of times, is also set to be involved in an on-field capacity.

That consortium will now make public their intentions for the newly-formed club – but they will be part of the Championship in 2027, taking the league back up to 20 teams and enabling the governing body to follow through with its plans to split the competition into two conferences of 10 teams each.

The RFL said: “The Rugby Football League is pleased to confirm professional rugby league will return to Featherstone in 2027. The RFL Board has granted membership to a new Featherstone Rovers club to take part in the Championship next season.

“FR 2027 Ltd, a consortium led by Paddy Handley and Chris Brereton, has made a successful bid to bring back the sport to the West Yorkshire town. It is welcome news for Featherstone fans who had seen their team out of action in 2026 after theprevious club had fallen into administration.”

What happens next?

Rovers will now begin frantically assembling a squad for next year. However, the consortium that won the licence have already been preparing behind the scenes for new recruits, with provisional deals agreed with a number of targets.

They include Will Dagger and Will Jubb, two players already revealed as targets on our Substack page. But there are others ready and waiting to sign on the dotted line and be part of the historic rebuild at Featherstone in 2027.

Progress will be slow in the early stages, but the club’s new ownership group are ambitious and keen to build as quickly as possible.

There is one more formality: Rovers’ membership needs to be ratified at an RFL Council meeting next month. However, that is believed to pass through without any complications, with the majority of Championship clubs fully on board with Featherstone’s return.