Super League supporters preparing to purchase a DAZN subscription may receive an additional boost, with the NRL confirming that its international streaming platform is heading there too.

WatchNRL, which allows fans around the world to watch the competition, will move to DAZN next year, the NRL has confirmed.

The announcement comes as Super League is understood to be on the verge of confirming that four games per week will be shown on the platform as part of a new broadcast deal, with Sky Sports retaining three games.

Sky also hold the rights to the NRL until the end of next season and are expected to continue showing three games per week. However, DAZN will also showcase NRL games next year.

The platform already holds rights across several other sports, including the NFL and ice hockey. Now, it has rugby league too.

It marks the beginning of a new broadcast era for Super League, which has had every game shown on Sky Sports over the past two years, with selected matches also broadcast by the BBC.

DAZN acquired Foxtel last year, which has been a long-term broadcast partner of the NRL.

“Rugby league is made for the world stage,” NRL executive chairman Peter V’landys said.

“The pace and physicality of the game and the passion of our fans resonates wherever it’s seen, and WatchNRL’s launch on DAZN gives us a brilliant new platform to showcase that to fans globally.

“We want to grow rugby league, reach new audiences and ensure the game is accessible to more fans than ever before. Placing WatchNRL alongside some of the world’s biggest sporting competitions gives us the platform to achieve that.”

The Rugby Football League is expected to make a series of significant announcements this week, including confirmation of the new arrangement with the NRL, its broadcast arrangements and the inclusion of London Broncos as the competition’s 15th team.