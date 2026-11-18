One-time St Helens utility Ellis Archer has moved into coaching at the age of just 22: after being confirmed as the new player-coach of leading Cumbrian community club Barrow Island.

Archer made his one and only Super League appearance for the Saints four years ago in a defeat to Wakefield Trinity, starting at half-back for the club.

However, his time with the Saints ultimately came to an end and Archer would return to his native Cumbria. He initially joined Barrow Raiders in 2023 before two seasons with Workington Town – and then he rejoined the Raiders at the start of this year.

Archer would make eight appearances in the Championship in 2026, scoring five tries – while also leading the way for Barrow Island in the community game. He finished as their top try-scorer with 20 tries in all competitions.

And now, despite being only 22, Archer has taken his first steps as a coach after agreeing to become player-coach of the Cumbrian side.

The club’s committee said: “Ellis’ talents speak for themselves as he has built up a vast array of knowledge in the game at a young age (in rugby league terms). Having said all that, we are impressed by the boldness of the 22-year-old wanting to take on such a demanding role.

“Coaching youngsters, which he does, compared to being a first team ARL coach of course brings totally different challenges.

“But with the backing of senior players Perry Singleton, Sam Jones and Carl McBain we are confident Ellis is the man who can help us push forward with this promising core group of young players here in our first team ranks.

“On a separate note, we’re also extremely pleased to say that our former coach Jamie Curtis will remain in and around the club and will take on a role overseeing rugby operations from the first team down to our youth groups.”

Barrow Island, who have produced a string of Cumbrian players that have gone on to play in the professional game, currently play in the National Conference League – and they will have one of their own in charge next year, with Archer becoming the youngest head coach in the game in the process.