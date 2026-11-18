Super League is changing its play-off format again, with a seven-team structure set to be introduced in 2027.

Love Rugby League can exclusively reveal that plans to expand the format have been put in place, which will see an additional club reach the play-offs next year.

It comes at a time when Super League is also expanding its competition to 15 teams, an increase from 14 last season and 12 before that.

The seven-team format will see every game played as a straight eliminator, with the league leaders at the end of the regular season receiving a bye to the semi-finals in week two.

Under the six-team format, the team finishing second has also been given a bye. However, they will now have to play in the opening round of the play-offs, hosting the team finishing seventh. Third will host sixth, while fourth will face fifth. The three winners will join the league leaders in the semi-finals.

The team finishing first will then host the lowest-ranked remaining side in the semi-finals, with the other two teams facing one another. The two winners will then meet in the Super League Grand Final, which will take place at Old Trafford on October 2.

Super League’s new play-off structure

Week 1

1st receives a bye

2nd v 7th

3rd v 6th

4th v 5th

Week 2

1st v lowest-ranked remaining side

Highest-ranked Week 1 winner v second-highest-ranked winner

Week 3

Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford.

Super League has never previously had a seven-team play-off format. Since 2020, it has been a six-team competition, but the league has also used formats featuring four, five and even eight teams.

There has been a push for years to expand the number of play-off games to provide additional fixtures from which the sport can generate revenue. The new structure adds one additional fixture but, more importantly for clubs, offers an increased opportunity to reach the finals series.

Super League has yet to confirm its 15th team or release its fixtures, although everything is expected to be officially confirmed by November 26.