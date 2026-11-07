Super League expansion chaos continues as vote faces fresh delay

The vote to increase Super League to 15 teams may be delayed again due to legislation.

On Thursday, clubs were informed of plans to finally vote on the decision to expand the competition, a process that is expected to see London Broncos promoted to Super League.

The intention was for that meeting to take place on Monday, after which the Rugby Football League would open an application process for clubs wishing to be considered as team 15, a necessity under the governing body’s process.

However, that meeting cannot currently take place on Monday due to a ruling that states clubs must be given two weeks’ notice before any vote of this kind takes place.

That can be overruled if 90% of clubs agree to the date being brought forward. However, Love Rugby League has been informed that, as things stand, only 12 of the 14 clubs have accepted the change, which represents 85.7%.

Unless that changes, the clubs are not in a position to meet on Monday to take the next step in plans for next season. Instead, the meeting cannot take place until November 19.

That is a disastrous reality for Super League, which is already woefully behind schedule for next season. Clubs are now back in pre-season training but still do not know for certain when the season will start or how many teams will be in the competition.

Compiling the fixture list cannot go ahead until the make-up of the competition is known. Given that the RFL must oversee a selection process to accept a new team, there is now a realistic possibility that nothing will be finalised until the end of November.

Officials at the top of the sport, including club decision-makers, hope they can convince one of the two clubs that have refused to change their minds to do so, which would allow the meeting to take place on Monday.

Meanwhile, the selection process for team 15 is expected to take more than a week, with clubs invited to apply before being considered.

It is no secret that London Broncos are expected to be accepted, but the process is proving increasingly painful for all involved.