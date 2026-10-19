DAZN and London Broncos could yet play a part in Super League’s landscape for 2027, even if a deal with the NRL does not come to fruition until the year after.

Officials from the two competitions met in Australia on Monday to discuss the details of the proposed deal further, which has come under doubt again due to key issues emerging.

It’s understood that those matters were addressed during Monday’s meeting and, while progress is thought to have been made, there is now a strong belief that the direction of travel is towards a partnership not officially beginning until 2028.

However, that does not necessarily spell disaster for London Broncos, with Love Rugby League being told that they could still be added to Super League as the competition’s 15th team next year. No decision has been made either way following the conclusion of Monday’s meeting. However, there is an appetite to get the ball rolling on plans for a future partnership, and that could include Super League expanding next year, something Peter V’landys has been keen on and has pushed hard for in recent weeks.

Beyond that, the broadcast deal is another critical matter at this stage. While Sky are thought to have agreed a deal to show three games per week, the four remaining games per round have yet to be signed off. The NRL’s preferred route is to go with DAZN, and there is a feeling that a deal still needs to be agreed with the broadcaster for next season to ensure a future deal between the NRL and Super League can take place.

Premier Sports have shown interest in taking the four-game-per-week deal, but there is little appetite centrally for a one-year agreement, while having no broadcast deal at all is not seen as a viable option either. As a result, there is an acceptance that securing an arrangement with DAZN is the preferred option at this point.

One of Peter V’landys’ key concerns is his ability to properly influence Super League and its decision-making in the future, rather than having to constantly secure approval from a strong majority of clubs. For example, V’landys was keen for Super League to be reduced to a 24-round format next season, though it will remain at 27 rounds. Meanwhile, proposals for the salary cap were also questioned. On the other side of the argument, clubs do not believe they have received enough detail or assurances on various matters to feel comfortable moving forward.

Discussions are set to continue this week.