Super League are closing in on a broadcast deal with DAZN following further talks with the NRL.

Meanwhile, a decision on London Broncos’ status is nearing, with key meetings between Rugby League Commercial and the club expected to take place before the end of the week to determine whether they enter Super League next year.

A meeting with Super League owners took place in the last 24 hours, during which clubs were informed of the latest developments regarding the potential alignment of the sport’s two leading competitions.

Both Nigel Wood and Rhodri Jones have been in Australia to hold further talks in recent days, and it is understood that a number of matters have now been resolved between the two parties.

Many of the issues that needed resolving were considered uninteresting yet pivotal to getting a deal over the line. Governance is thought to have been one particularly key matter in recent conversations.

While a deal now does not appear likely to be activated until 2028, all parties agreed that a broadcast deal, and an arrangement with DAZN, was crucial if the wider agreement was to come into play further down the line.

Significant progress is thought to have been made on that front, with Rugby League Commercial expected to strike a 12-month agreement with DAZN that would see the broadcaster show four Super League games per round in 2027. This would complement an arrangement with Sky Sports, which has agreed to show three games per round following negotiations.

During the owners’ meeting, it became clear that there remains a strong majority in favour of pushing ahead with the NRL deal, although support is not unanimous. Derek Beaumont has remained clear in his opposition to the proposal, while others believe the plans lack sufficient detail for them to accept the deal with confidence.

Despite those reservations, there is currently a strong enough majority to ensure the deal goes ahead.

The big decision that now needs to be made concerns London Broncos and when they will enter the competition. While it is clear that London will eventually return to Super League, the timing of their admission is now less certain.

Peter V’landys had made it clear that London’s inclusion in 2027 was essential for any deal to proceed. However, with the wider agreement now not expected to launch until 2028, the NRL are believed to be relaxed about whether the Broncos are admitted next year or a year later.

Love Rugby League previously reported that, if London were to enter Super League next year, they would do so on reduced central funding. The financial implications are likely to play an important role in any decision.

For now, however, it is clear that an outcome is drawing closer.