Cooper Bai has visited PNG Chiefs’ facilities, with talks ongoing around a move to the new NRL franchise having informed Gold Coast Titans he will not be extending his stay beyond the end of 2027.

Still only 19, Bai is the son of ex-NRL and Super League cult hero Marcus, who won Grand Finals on both sides of the globe with Melbourne Storm and Leeds Rhinos.

The Queensland-born teenager has already followed in his father’s footsteps by representing Papua New Guinea on the international front, featuring twice in the Pacific Bowl last year and scoring his first Kumuls try against Fiji.

Loose forward Cooper still has some way to go before he nears his dad’s tally of 14 caps for the Kumuls, with legendary Ulamona-born winger Marcus having starred in two World Cups.

But Cooper looks set to make his connections to the nation stronger with a move to the Chiefs for 2028, when they enter the NRL.

Son of Super League cult hero gears up for PNG Chiefs switch with Gold Coast Titans exit confirmed

Burleigh Bears junior Bai – who represented Queensland at under-19s level – has been with the Titans since the start of 2025.

Having joined on a development contract, the loose forward earned his NRL debut towards the back end of last year, making his senior bow against Wests Tigers.

Going on to represent PNG’s Prime Minister’s XIII and the Kumuls at the end of 2025, this year has seen him take his NRL appearance tally up to 24, scoring two tries as the Titans finished 16th.

Set to turn 20 next month, Bai’s contract is set to expire at the end of next season: and the Titans have now confirmed he will not extend his stay, with permission granted for him to negotiate with other clubs over a 2028 move.

Usually, those negotiations would only be able to start when November comes around, but it has emerged over the last few days that Bai is talking to the Chiefs having been taken on a tour of the new NRL franchise’s facilities.