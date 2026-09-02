Super League-linked Parramatta Eels star makes decision on future

Ronald Volkman’s future has been finalised – and the halfback will not be heading to Super League.

The Parramatta Eels star has been strongly linked with a move to Super League after being offered to clubs earlier in the year, despite playing regularly in the NRL this year.

A Samoa international, Volkman has scored eight tries and contributed ten assists for Parramatta this year but was still without a contract heading into the closing stages of the season. That appeared to boost the hopes of Super League clubs looking to secure him for next season, however, that will now not be the case.

Volkman has signed a new two-year contract with the Eels, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2028 season. Parramatta had faced competition to retain him from Canterbury Bulldogs, who had show strong interest in securing his signature.

Parramatta Eels General Manager of Football Mark O’Neill said: “The positive environment which Jason Ryles has created at the Club has provided some stability for Ronald where he is playing his best football of his career.”

“He has earned this opportunity with some wonderful individual and team performances, and he will only continue to improve,” O’Neill said.

Volkman looks set to be the club’s third choice halfback next season, with Mitchell Moses set to partner Jarome Luai next year after he signed a one-year contract to play for the club before he links up with PNG Chiefs in 2028.

There are thought to have been several clubs keen on acquiring him in Super League, but that will now not be the case.

That said, there will be plenty of new NRL additions coming to the club next season. English forwards John Bateman and Morgan Gannon are returning to Super League to play for Bradford Bulls and Leeds Rhinos respectively. The Bulls are also understood to be on the brink of signing Sean O’Sullivan, while Leeds have signed Dylan Walker from the Eels.

Elsewhere, Wakefield have signed Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Castleford have secured deals for Damien Cook, Mat Fegai and Tyrell Sloan while Huddersfield have landed Jaimin Jolliffe.

The headline overseas signing is arguably Hull FC’s capture of Daly Cherry-Evans, York Knights have signed Blake Lawrie while Catalans Dragons have signed Luciano Leilua, Tyson Gamble and Jesse Arthars.