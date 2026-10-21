Former Super League stalwart Matty Ashurst has sealed a return to Salford, inking a two-year deal following his departure from fellow Championship outfit Oldham.

Set to turn 37 at the start of next month, Ashurst has over 400 professional career appearances to his name having made his senior bow in the game for St Helens back in March 2009, coincidentally against Salford.

He went on to star 75 times for Salford between 2012 and 2014 during their previous incarnation as Red Devils, scoring 12 tries across all competitions.

Now, 12 years on from his departure, the veteran has returned to the CorpArq Stadium on a deal until the end of the 2028 season.

Veteran former Super League stalwart Matty Ashurst seals Salford return in cross-Championship switch

Wigan-born Ashurst spent ten seasons with Wakefield following his original exit from Salford, making it into the 2018 Super League Dream Team while at Belle Vue and ending his Trinity career in 2024 as their Championship title-winning captain.

The back-rower rejoins the Reds having enjoyed a two-year stint elsewhere in the Championship with Oldham, helping the Roughyeds to the play-off semi-finals in 2026 following a third-place finish in the regular season.

His efforts for Oldham saw him reach 419 professional career appearances, with 91 tries scored to date and two goals kicked: both of those coming this year from the tee for Alan Kilshaw’s side.

Ashurst joins Salford on the back of their first year in the Championship following their rebirth, with Dave Hewitt having guided his side to a 12th-place finish having stepped up from assistant to head coach after the departure of predecessor Mike Grady.

Bidding to improve their fortunes in 2027, the Reds have already announced the signings of experienced Wales international Mike Butt from Widnes Vikings and Jake Bibby, with Ashurst making the move back to Salford alongside the latter.

Bibby’s return to the CorpArq Stadium comes seven years on from his role in Salford’s run to the 2019 Super League Grand Final, with the winger their try-scorer at Old Trafford as they lost 23-6 to Saints.