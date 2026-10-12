The Super League season looks set to start in January as part of plans to include London Broncos in the competition next year.

And as part of the proposals, it is expected that each team will only play one of their counterparts once next year, while Magic Weekend will be considered a ‘regular’ Super League round, meaning it will be a home game for half of the teams involved.

The season will remain 27 rounds long, meaning each club plays 13 teams twice, and the other once. Each round will see one club have a bye, with every side having two per season.

As discussions regarding NRL investment have continued and the inclusion of a 15th team to Super League has advanced, a series of proposals have been tabled; however, it is the one detailed above that appears to be the favoured one and likely implemented for next year.

The Challenge Cup is expected to remain in its current format, with Super League clubs entering at the last 32 stage. It is understood it will begin after the Super League season begins.

As it stands, the vote to increase Super League’s number of teams has not gone through. It’s important to note that clubs cannot vote on the inclusion of London itself, but they can vote on the number of teams that are in the competition. It is expected that the vote will take place this week and will go through with a strong majority.

While Leigh owner Derek Beaumont has confirmed his club is against the proposal, Leeds Rhinos, St Helens, Hull FC and Hull KR have all come out publicly to endorse it. It is thought at least ten clubs are currently in favour of the NRL partnership, while a majority of eight votes is required to pass it through.

London won the Championship and 1895 Cup this season, losing just two matches all season, with one of them coming in the Challenge Cup to Bradford Bulls.

They are coached by Jason Demetriou and have a number of notable players in their squad already, with Toby King and Joe Philbin signing for the club from Warrington Wolves.