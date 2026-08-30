Super League’s final round schedule has been finalised, with five of the competition’s seven games to take place on Friday night.

Organisers have confirmed to clubs in recent days of plans for the final round, with a decision made to not have all seven games played at the same time.

Two games have been moved and have already been announced. York Knights will host Bradford Bulls on Thursday, September 10th, in a fixture that could well determine who ends the season as Super League’s wooden spooners. They are currently placed 13th and 14th respectively in the table. Saturday will see Huddersfield Giants host Castleford Tigers in what will be the final regular league game of the season.

That leaves five games for Friday night, all of which could have a major say in who makes the play-offs, and in which positions.

Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors host Hull FC and Catalans Dragons respectively in fixtures that could determine who wins the League Leaders’ Shield, while at the same time, Warrington Wolves will be hoping a win at home to Toulouse could secure them a top two finish should results go their way in both rounds 26 and 27.

The battle to finish in the top four remains up for grabs. Wakefield Trinity currently occupy that spot but travel to Leigh Leopards, knowing they may potentially have to win to ensure they get a home play-off in the first week.

The final game could be a straight shoot-out to make the play-offs as St Helens host Hull KR. Given their inferior points difference, Saints would almost certainly need to beat Leigh this week and hope Hull KR lose at home to Huddersfield to give them a chance of making that become a reality.

Ultimately, the outcome of games in round 26 will determine what is on the line in the final round, but there is the prospect of something of significance being on the line in every single fixture, which promises to deliver an exciting finish to the regular season.

Super League Round 27 schedule

Thursday September 10th

York Knights v Bradford Bulls (LNER Community Stadium, 8 PM)

Friday September 11th

Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC (AMT Headingley, 8PM)

Leigh Leopards v Wakefield Trinity (LSV, 8 PM)

St Helens v Hull KR (BrewDog Stadium, 8 PM)

Warrington Wolves v Toulouse Olympique (Halliwell Jones Stadium, 8 PM)

Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons (Brick Community Stadium, 8 PM)

Saturday September 12th

Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers (ACCU Stadium, 3 PM)