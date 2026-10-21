Leon Pryce believes his son’s opportunity to play with Daly Cherry-Evans could prove to be as influential in his career as the moment he got to work with Sean Long.

Will Pryce will move into the halves and play alongside Australian icon DCE next season, who heads to the Black and Whites having just won the NRL with Sydney Roosters.

It is a move that does have parallels to Leon’s career, which saw him successfully transition into the halves and form a devastating partnership with Long during their time at St Helens.

And while it is a big transition for any player, Pryce believes the guidance of Cherry-Evans will prove invaluable.

“There’s no better player to be going into number six with than a number seven who has been one of the best halfbacks of the last 15 years,” Pryce told Love Rugby League. “If you don’t learn from him and take the best parts of his game, you’d be crazy.

“It’s massive for Will, I know he’s looking forward to it, and he will get it right. I had the privilege of learning from Sean Long when I went to play for St Helens in 2006. It was the best thing that happened to me, I learnt as much from him as I did from Daniel Anderson. Playing with those elite players is when you learn the most, it will be a privilege for him and he’ll enjoy it.”

Both the Black and Whites and Pryce are hoping for a better season. Despite being tipped to do well, Hull ultimately finished eleventh in Super League, 16 points of the play-offs, while Pryce missed almost the entire season with a serious injury picked up in the opening rounds of the season.

As for Leon, a former Great Britain international, he hopes the arrival of Steve McNamara will finally deliver the success that is required.

“I think it’s what has been needed,” he said. “It needs to set high standards as a club. I don’t want to sound harsh, but it’s been quite diabolical for a club of that stature, with some of the scorelines and performances. It needs to get better and I think Steve, having such a good career as a coach, he will set those standards very high and he won’t accept anyone not meeting them.

“They need some stability and standards in place now and to perform for that massive fanbase they have. They deserve a good, strong Hull FC team.”