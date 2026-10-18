Young Hull FC ace Ben Johnson has sealed a move to Championship outfit Hunslet ahead of 2027, joining the Parksiders on a permanent basis following a loan stint last season.

Outside-back Johnson is a product of Super League outfit Hull’s youth system, progressing through their ranks to make his professional debut against Leigh Leopards earlier this year.

Having been in and around the first-team squad at the MKM Stadium for a number of years prior, he started May’s Super League clash in the centres as interim head coach Andy Last saw his side beaten 42-6 at the Leopards’ Den.

The 20-year-old then headed out on loan to Hunslet, featuring for them in a 48-0 home defeat to Widnes Vikings in June.

Now, he has sealed a permanent return to the South Leeds Stadium.

‘Even in the one game we saw him play last year, he showed glimpses of what he’s capable of’

Hull Wyke junior Johnson’s Super League debut came less than a month after his 20th birthday, with a 12-month contract penned at Hunslet.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to getting started, meeting the lads and pulling on the Hunslet shirt.

“I can’t wait to get out there, give my all for the team and show the fans what I can bring.”

Kyle Trout’s side finished 13th on the Championship ladder in the season just gone, winning eight of their 24 league games to end with a competition points tally of 16.

The Parksiders boss added: “We’re really pleased to bring Ben into our environment.

“Even in the one game we saw him play last year, he showed glimpses of what he’s capable of.

|He’s got real skill, excellent vision and a natural understanding of the game.

“He has the ability to spot opportunities, create something out of nothing and make things happen with the ball in hand.

“That fits perfectly with the style of rugby we want to play, and I’m looking forward to seeing what he can bring to the team.”