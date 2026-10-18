Having made his Super League debut shortly before his departure from Craven Park, released Hull KR young gun Alfie Petty has landed a move to Championship outfit Goole Vikings for 2027.

Petty featured off the bench for Super League outfit KR in their final game of the regular 2026 season away against St Helens as Willie Peters rotated his side ahead of the play-offs.

That clash at the BrewDog Stadium came nine days prior to the teenager’s 19th birthday, and a couple of weeks before his exit from Rovers was confirmed.

Now, he has found a new home at Goole.

Released Hull KR youngster lands Championship move following Super League debut

Myton Warriors junior Petty will form part of a new era at the Victoria Pleasure Grounds, where Super League legend Brett Ferres has taken charge of head coach ahead of next season.

That appointment came as Ferres retired and former Vikings boss Scott Taylor returned to Hull FC as an assistant coach.

Ferres said: “Alfie is one of a number of young players we’ll be bringing into the group this year who we feel have some real potential.

“The club has already established a strong track record of unearthing and developing talented young players, and we’re hoping to see a few more emerge from this next crop over the next 18 months.

“Alfie has been watched by a number of Super League clubs during his time at KR. He’s been a strong performer in reserve grade and earned his Super League debut this season, which is a great achievement for a young forward.

“He’s still very young for a middle forward and his best years are very much ahead of him. But he’s got a great attitude, a strong frame and plenty of attributes that we think give him a really good chance of progressing with us.”

Goole snap up Hull FC young gun

Following a 14th-place finish in the Championship this year, Goole have also announced the arrival of released Hull FC prop Jon Turner for 2027.

Turner, also 19, did not register a competitive senior appearance during his time at the MKM Stadium but caught the eye while playing in the reserves and has featured in pre-season friendlies at first-team level.

Vikings boss Ferres said: “Jon has been on the radar of a number of Super League clubs during his time at Hull, so we’re really pleased he’s chosen to take the next step in his career with us.

“He’s performed consistently well in reserve grade and has benefited from being around Hull’s first-team environment.

“He’s still only 19, which is young for a middle forward. Physically, he’s got a really good foundation, but there’s so much more development to come in his game.

“He has some great attributes. Our job now is to help him build on those qualities and make the transition into regular senior rugby.”