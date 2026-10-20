England’s defeat in the opening round of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup has shone a light on a number of issues back home in Super League: including player development.

The culmination of the 2026 domestic season provides us with an opportunity to look back and reflect – and one such area of interest is the most productive academies across the sport.

This year, 324 English and French players played at least once in Super League or the NRL. Love Rugby League has gone through every player and looked at where their career began – with a caveat we’ll explain below – and ranked every team from least to most in terms of academy graduates.

Some situations are difficult to clarify, with some having spent time in more than one academy. Cobie Wainhouse is an example of this; having been in the academy setups at both Bradford Bulls and Hull FC. We have attempted to give priority to the club where they spent the most time in these situations.

There are also some on here who played for the now-defunct City of Hull Academy. Those players have been allocated to the team where they made their professional debut. Also, if a player started in the amateur sport or came into the game late, we have allocated them, again, to the team where they played their first professional game. So, with the explainer done, here they are – every player and the system that produced them..

=18. York Knights: 1

Ex-players: AJ Towse.

=18. Leigh Leopards: 1

Current players: Frankie Halton.

=18. Sheffield Eagles: 1

Ex-players: Joe Batchelor

=18. Newcastle Thunder: 1

Ex-players: Sam Luckley

=18. Batley Bulldogs: 1

Ex-players: Alex Walmsley

17. Featherstone Rovers: 3

Ex-players: Zak Hardaker, Jimmy Beckett, Jack Ormondroyd.

=15. Swinton Lions: 4

Ex-players: Andy Badrock, Louis Brogan, Matty Ashton, Daniel Coop

=15. Salford RLFC: 4

Ex-players: Josh Rourke, Marc Sneyd, Niall Evalds, Declan Murphy.

=13. London Broncos: 6

Ex-players: Rob Butler, Matt Davis, Joe Keyes, Mike McMeeken, Jordan Williams, Bill Leyland, Kai Pearce-Paul.

=13. Widnes Vikings: 6

Ex-players: Olly Ashall-Bott, Chris Atkin, Keanan Brand, Ed Chamberlain, Danny Walker, Matt Whitley.

12. Toulouse Olympique: 11

Current payers: Lambert Belmas, Anthony Marion, Romeo Tropis, Paul Marcon, Mathieu Jussaume, Hugo Garrigues, Victor Collin, Louis Grossemy, Mathieu Pons, Baptiste Rodriguez.

Ex-players: Justin Sangare

11. Hull KR: 14

Current players: Mikey Lewis, Frankie Dearlove, Zach Fishwick, Alex Gorman, Louix Gorman, Flynn Holden, Harvey Horne, Theo Middlemas, Alfie Petty, Ryan Westerman, Alfie Woods.

Ex-players: Joe Cator, Will Tate, George Lawler.

10. Castleford Tigers: 15

Current players: George Hirst, Sam Hall, Fletcher Rooney, Joe Westerman, Jason Qareqare, Andy Djeukessi, Dan Sarbah, Tylor Sharpe, Jenson Windley.

Ex-players: Daryl Clark, Bailey Hodgson, Jordan Thompson, Brandon Douglas, Greg Eden, Kieran Hudson.

=8. Wakefield Trinity: 16

Current players: Max Jowitt, Jay Pitts, Oli Pratt, Harvey Smith, Tom Johnstone.

Ex-players: Yusuf Aydin, Connor Bailey, James Batchelor, Jordy Crowther, Sam Eseh, Josh Griffin, Lewis Murphy, Noah Booth, Leon Ruan, Lee Kershaw, Will Brough.

=8. Huddersfield Giants: 17

Current players: Jack Billington, Connor Carr, Matty English, Sam Hewitt, Fenton Rogers, Kieran Rush, Olly Russell, Lewis Jagger, Archie Sykes.

Ex-players: Kruise Leeming, Darnell McIntosh, Will Pryce, Innes Senior, Jake Wardle, Sam Wood, Louis Senior, Dom Young.

7. Bradford Bulls: 19

Current players: Luke Hooley, Rowan Milnes, Ethan Ryan, Ebon Scurr, Jamie Gill, Alfie Leake, Harvey Ward.

Ex-players: Tom Burgess, George Flanagan, Alex Mellor, Jayden Myers, Cam Scott, Matty Storton, Jake Trueman, James Harrison, James Bentley, Thomas Doyle, Myles Lawford, John Bateman.

6. Hull FC: 24

Current players: Denive Balmforth, Harvey Barron, Tom Briscoe, Callum Kemp, Davy Litten, Lewis Martin, Matty Laidlaw, Logan Moy, Lennon Clark, Brad Fash, Will Hutchinson, Ben Johnson, Lloyd Kemp, Will Kirby.

Ex-players: Jack Brown, Kieran Buchanan, Dean Hadley, Liam Harris, Jordan Lane, Jez Litten, Ben McNamara, Connor Wynne, Will Gardiner, Cobie Wainhouse.

5. Catalans Dragons: 27

Current players: Julian Bousquet, Alrix Da Costa, Leo Darrelatour, Ben Garcia, Jean-Pierre Lima, Romain Navarrete, Matthieu Laguerre, Alexis Lis, Lenny Marc, Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet, Hugo Cellier, Adrian Delarose, Giovanni Descalzi, Mickael Goudemand, Benjamin Laguerre, Franck Maria, Clement Martin, Ugo Tison.

Ex-players: Tiaki Chan, Arthur Mourgue, Arthur Romano, Tanguy Zenon, Mathieu Cozza, Cesar Rouge, Jordan Dezaria, Hugo Salabio, Joe Chan.

4. Warrington Wolves: 30

Current players: Ben Currie, Joe Philbin, Cai Taylor-Wray, Josh Thewlis, Ewan Irwin, Toby King, Zack Gardner, Ben Hartill, Leon Hayes, Adam Holroyd, Patrick Irwin, Arron Lindop, Tom McKinney, Charlie McKler, Ewan Smith, Jake Thewlis, Luke Thomas, Lachlan Webster, Max Wood.

Ex-players: Andy Ackers, Gareth O’Brien, Will Dagger, Aiden Doolan, Ellis Gillam, Tom Whitehead, Connor Wrench, Eribe Doro, George King, Riley Dean, Tom Inman.

3. Leeds Rhinos: 35

Current players: George Brown, Presley Cassell, Ryan Hall, Ash Handley, Tom Holroyd, Ben Littlewood, Riley Lumb, Harry Newman, Jarrod O’Connor, Cameron Smith, Ned McCormack, Mikolaj Oledzki, Kallum Watkins, Alfie Edgell, Zak Lloyd, Fergus McCormack, Tom Nicholson-Watton.

Ex-players: Jack Broadbent, Tyler Dupree, Oli Field, Ashton Golding, Corey Hall, Sam Hall, Liam Hood, Ben Jones-Bishop, Elliot Minchella, Robbie Mulhern, Paul McShane, Jack Sinfield, Brad Singleton, Owen Trout, Sam Walters, AJ Wallace, Sam Hallas, Morgan Gannon.

2. St Helens: 36

Current players: Deon Cross, Owen Dagnall, George Delaney, Jonny Lomax, Harry Robertson, Noah Stephens, Jack Welsby, George Whitby, Alfie Sinclair, Jake Davies, Jake Wingfield, Mark Percival, Jake Burns, Jack Campbell, Matty Evans, Tom Humphreys, Billy Keeley, Oscar Knox, Matty Lees, Cole Marsh, Chris Matagi, Adam Swift

Ex-players: Jack Ashworth, Lewis Dodd, Joe Greenwood, Tommy Makinson, Elliot Peposhi, Danny Richardson, Josh Simm, Luke Thompson, Jon Bennison, Matty Foster, Will Roberts, Dayon Sambou, Kian McGann, Morgan Knowles.

1. Wigan Warriors: 53

Current players: Zach Eckersley, Liam Farrell, Jack Farrimond, Tom Forber, Ethan Havard, Noah Hodkinson, Jack Hughes, Liam Marshall, Junior Nsemba, Brad O’Neill, Ollie Partington, Harry Smith, Taylor Kerr, Josh Cartwright, Austin Daniel, Lewis Daniels, Nathan Lowe, George Marsden, Lukas Mason, Kian McDermott, Finn McMillan, Shea O’Connor, George O’Loughlin, Kalum Rathbone, Charlie Yeomans, Finlay Yeomans.

Ex-players: Amir Bourouh, Joe Bretherton, Joe Burgess, Liam Byrne, Josh Charnley, Tom Davies, Oliver Gildart, Sam Halsall, Chris Hankinson, Harvie Hill, Joe Mellor, James McDonnell, Sam Powell, Harry Rushton, Joe Shorrocks, Jake Shorrocks, Ryan Sutton, George Williams, Harvey Wilson, Ryan Brown, Jacob Douglas, Ryan Hampshire, Umyla Hanley, Matty Russell, Nathan Wilde, Matty Nicholson, Morgan Smithies.