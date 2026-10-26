London Broncos are set to agree to enter Super League on zero funding next season, leaving clubs to vote whether or not to expand the competition to 15 teams.

With the NRL deal with Super League now not set to be in place for 2027, it had cast doubt over London’s status for next season.

It was Peter V’Landys who was adamant that they must be included as part of any deal being done and while that agreement is set to come into play in 2028, London’s inclusion next season had not become a necessity.

But London were given the opportunity to come into the competition anyway, on the provision that they would receive no central funding.

Now, Love Rugby League understands the Broncos have agreed to that arrangement, leaving clubs to decide whether they will be accepted or not.

Super League’s clubs can’t actually decide whether London are welcomed, but instead, they do have power in how many teams are in the competition. In essence, they will decide whether the number of teams included should be increased or not.

It is expected that if it is put to a vote, it will receive a majority vote, meaning the signs now are that London will be in Super League next year after all.

They stormed to a domestic treble this year, winning the 1895 Cup, Championship League Leaders’ Shield and the Grand Final. They lost only two games all season, in the Challenge Cup to Bradford Bulls and one league game to Oldham.

They have already signed several players for next season, most notably Toby King and Joe Philbin from Warrington Wolves, who have just played in a Grand Final. Former Australia international prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard remains contracted for next season too.

It is not clear when clubs will meet to vote, but with London now agreeing to the terms that would come with their inclusion, it appears the biggest hurdle has now been overcome.