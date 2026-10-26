We’re into the third and final week of the group stages in the men’s tournament at the 2026 Rugby League World Cup: with plenty left to play for.

The Cook Islands (Pool A), France and Lebanon (both Pool B/C) have all already been eliminated. Having lost both of their matches so far, none of the trio can make the top two in their respective groups.

Elsewhere, Australia have already booked their semi-final spot: winning both of their matches in Pool A to date.

Six other sides can still qualify for the knockouts though, and here’s how, broken down by pool…

Pool A

Fiji

Must beat New Zealand to claim second spot.

New Zealand

Must avoid defeat against Fiji to claim second spot. In the unlikely event of a draw, the Kiwis will qualify on points difference.

Pool B/C

England

Must beat Papua New Guinea AND Tonga must beat Samoa, with a 68-point swing needed between those two games in England’s favour to claim second spot.

England cannot finish above Tonga due to their inferior head-to-head record.

Papua New Guinea

Must beat England and Samoa must beat Tonga, with an 88-point swing needed between those two games in Papua New Guinea’s favour to claim second spot.

Papua New Guinea cannot finish above Samoa due to their inferior head-to-head record.

Samoa

Must beat Tonga to claim top spot OR avoid defeat against Tonga to claim second spot

OR if beaten by Tonga, hope England do not beat Papua New Guinea by a big enough margin for there to be a 68-point swing between those two games to claim second spot.

Samoa cannot finish below Papua New Guinea due to their superior head-to-head record, but could mathematically finish below Tonga on competition points and England – who they have not faced – on points difference.

Tonga

Must avoid defeat against Samoa to claim top spot OR if beaten by Samoa, hope Papua New Guinea do not beat England by a big enough margin for there to be an 88-point swing between those two games to claim second spot.

Tonga cannot finish below England due to their superior head-to-head record, but could mathematically finish below Samoa on competition points and Papua New Guinea – who they have not faced – on points difference.