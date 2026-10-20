Retiring London captain Will Lovell has been appointed as the new head coach of the Broncos’ reserves, with his ‘phenomenal service’ to continue.

Northampton-born Lovell is a product of the Broncos’ youth system, and made his professional debut back in May 2012 against Catalans Dragons.

Now 33, the forward featured 12 times across all competitions in the season just gone as the capital club completed the treble – lifting the 1895 Cup and Championship League Leaders’ Shield before beating Doncaster in the Grand Final.

His contributions over the course of 2026 took his club appearance tally up to 210, with that the highest-ever in London’s history, surpassing previous accolade holder Steele Retchless’ 202 games in their colours.

Now, Lovell has hung up his boots and will help to bring through the next generation of talent at Plough Lane as the new reserves head coach.

‘Will Lovell’s name will rightly go down in the record books as one of the greatest Broncos to ever pull on the jersey’

Lovell played both rugby union and league as a junior, representing both Northampton Saints in the 15-a-side code and Northampton Demons in the 13-a-side code.

As his retirement was announced, he said: “I’d like to thank the fans for the wonderful memories over the years.

“I’m very proud to have captained the club and to have come through the system from the academy.

“Thanks to JD (Jason Demetriou, head coach), Mike (Eccles, Director of Rugby) and all involved at the club for their support over the years. I’m looking forward to the journey ahead.”

The veteran’s other 52 professional career appearances came in a London Skolars shirt, with a total of 35 tries scored – including 34 for the Broncos.

Director of Rugby Eccles was the man in charge of London for much of Lovell’s playing career.

He added: “Will Lovell’s name will rightly go down in the record books as one of the greatest Broncos to ever pull on the jersey.

“With over 15 years of service to the club from academy to first team, Will has amassed 210 appearances, with five years as captain, three championships and an 1895 Cup under his belt.

“Most importantly, Will leaves us as the highest appearance maker in London Broncos history. 210 games surpasses the great Steele Retchless.

“A great moment in time for the Lovell family and us as a club as we see one of our very own hold the accolade of most appearances.

“Will, Skip, you are a legend. Thank you for your phenomenal service, leadership and friendship throughout your time at London Broncos.”