Kangaroos star Sam Walker will hit the open market for 2028 having rejected a contract extension offer from current club Sydney Roosters.

Half-back Walker – who was born in Leeds while dad Ben played in Super League for the Rhinos back in 2002 – made his international debut for Australia on Sunday and marked the occasion with a try in their 36-22 victory over Fiji.

That international bow came as the reward for a highly successful year at club level as the playmaker helped guide the Roosters to NRL glory, starring in their 19-18 Grand Final victory over Newcastle Knights earlier this month.

Now though, the Roosters have revealed that he will head for the open market, departing come the end of 2027 having not been able to agree upon the terms of a new deal.

Kangaroos star to enter open market as Sydney Roosters reveal rejected contract offer

Still only 24, Walker has represented Queensland in State of Origin and prior to Sunday’s Kangaroos bow, had donned a shirt for the Australian Prime Minister’s XIII.

Having made his first-grade debut early on in the 2021 season, all 109 of his NRL appearances to date have been made for the Roosters, who he joined midway through 2019.

He still has a season to play out with the Roosters, who he has so far scored 36 tries for along with kicking 343 goals and eight drop goals – with three of those goals coming in their 2026 Grand Final victory.

But come the end of 2027, he will depart, as confirmed in a brief press release by the NRL outfit on Monday.

That release reads: “The Sydney Roosters have this evening advised the management of Sam Walker that the club’s offer for a contract extension beyond the 2027 season has been withdrawn after the parties were unable to reach an agreement on terms.

“The club remains focused on maintaining a Premiership-winning roster, with all recruitment and retention decisions made to support the strength, balance and long-term success of the playing squad.”