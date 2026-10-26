Young forward Noah High has joined Championship outfit Oldham on a one-year deal for 2027 following his departure from Super League champions Wakefield Trinity.

Still only 21, High joined Wakefield from fellow Super League side Warrington Wolves early on in the 2025 campaign.

The front-rower inked a two-year deal with Trinity until the end of 2026 which included the option of a 12-month extension.

But having not registered a first-team appearance in their colours, he was allowed to head out on loan to Oldham for what remained of the 2026 season in August.

Now, after Wakefield opted not to trigger his extension, that move has become a permanent one: with the youngster penning a one-year deal at Boundary Park.

In doing so, he joins team-mate Olly Russell, who has joined Oldham on a season-long loan deal from Wakefield for 2027.

Released Wakefield youngster Noah High snapped up by Championship club Oldham for 2027

High was Wakefield’s unused 18th man for a Super League clash against Hull KR in June 2025, with that the closest he came to a first-team appearance.

He managed four games in an Oldham shirt before the end of the 2026 campaign as Alan Kilshaw’s side finished third in the Championship and reached the play-off semi-finals, only to be beaten by the all-conquering London Broncos side.

As his permanent addition was announced, the prop said: “I’m chuffed to be signing. It’s really exciting to be part of a strong squad which we’re building for next season and hopefully we can build on what we did in 2026.

“Having worked with Alan (Kilshaw) and the coaches last season, I think this move is the best thing for my development and I can’t wait to get stuck in and wear the Oldham shirt for a full season.”

High has loan and/or dual-registration appearances on his CV for Whitehaven, Workington Town and Batley as well as Oldham – with 29 games played between those clubs.

Set to turn 22 in February, he has so far scored three tries in the professional game, with two in the colours of Whitehaven in 2024 added to by one for Cumbrian rivals Workington the following year.

Oldham head coach Kilshaw added: “Noah is physical, carries the ball strongly and isn’t afraid of the tough work that comes with playing in the middle.

“Having already spent time with us, he knows the environment, the standards we expect and how we want to play, which I think will really benefit him going into a full pre-season.

“He’s another young player who is hungry to improve, and we believe he has plenty of development left in him.

“I’m looking forward to working with Noah again and seeing him continue to progress in an Oldham shirt.”