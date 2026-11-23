Victor Radley looks set to continue his career-long allegiance with Sydney Roosters after the England international agreed a new long-term deal with the club.

Radley’s future was under the spotlight given how he had entered the final year of his deal with the Roosters, the club he has been with for his whole career to date.

But he admitted he would not rule out the prospect of a switch to Super League in 2028, insisting he would consider all options on the table before committing to the Roosters’ contract offer.

And he has now made his decision, according to Fox Sports.

Radley agrees Sydney Roosters extension

The forward admitted in an interview last month that he was ‘open to everything’ – including potentially moving to England and giving Super League a crack.

That put a number of clubs in England on high alert, with several understood to have reached out to Radley’s representatives to sound out the possibility of an extraordinary deal.

“I’m open to everything,” he said recently. “I love new experiences, that might even include living in England and playing in the Super League. It’s something I’d be interested in.”

But Radley has ultimately done what many expected him to and signed a new long-term deal with the Roosters. He has agreed to stay on Bondi until the end of the 2030 season at least, having agreed a new four-year contract with the club.

Could Radley ever move to Super League?

That deal will take Radley until the age of 32, meaning there is still a strong possibility the forward could surface in England later in his career.

“I don’t think it’s yet, but it’s something I have wanted to do since I was young,” he told Triple M last month when asked about the prospect of moving to England to play in Super League.

As an England international, Radley would be a popular addition for a number of clubs, though would obviously command a significant salary to make such a move from the NRL, where he is currently one of the league’s standout forwards.

But for now, it appears as though he is staying put after shutting down any speculation about his future and agreeing to a new long-term deal with the Roosters.