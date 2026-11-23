Castleford Tigers have told Brock Greacen he is free to leave the club and have circulated his name to clubs as their rebuild under Paul Rowley continues.

The Tigers are looking to create space on their overseas quota to facilitate several new signings ahead of Rowley’s first season in charge in 2027. They are still identifying several targets and their recruitment plans for next season are understood to be some way from completion.

But Castleford need to move quota players on.

Mikaele Ravalawa has already left the Tigers after an underwhelming first season in Super League, and while others are also expected to follow, Love Rugby League has been told a new name in Greacen has new emerged as a possible exit contender.

Brock Greacen to leave Castleford Tigers?

Greacen joined Castleford at the start of the 2026 season on a two-year deal from Newcastle Knights. He played 14 times for the Tigers, becoming a key member of their squad in the early rounds of the season under Ryan Carr, before injury derailed his season mid-year.

He did return to feature in the final two rounds of the 2026 season, but the 24-year-old’s future now appears to be in doubt in West Yorkshire.

Love Rugby League understands that Greacen has been informed he is free to explore alternate opportunities for next season and beyond, with the Tigers looking to strengthen in the back row position.

They do need to free up space on their overseas quota – and Greacen is now emerging as a possible contender alongside the likes of Semi Valemei and Tom Weaver, the latter of whom’s future also appears to be away from the club going into the 2027 season.

Castleford Tigers’ quota situation

At the time of writing, Castleford have 11 overseas players contracted for 2027, even with Ravalawa departing earlier this month.

Blake Taaffe, Valemei, Weaver, Renouf Atoni, Krystian Mapapalangi, Gracen, Damien Cook, Tyrell Sloan, Mat Feagai and Mason Lino have all been joined by Jack Todd at Castleford, taking them back over the maximum allocation of 10 in a Super League squad.

Castleford would therefore have to find exits for two players from that group just to make one more overseas quota signing. They do have the option of not registering some overseas players, but they would have to then effectively pay those players their salaries in full and be unable to select them.

And Greacen may now be added to that list of potential players that could make an exit in the coming weeks.