Super League champions Wakefield Trinity have released their squad numbers for 2027 – and dropped a hint about the prospect of further recruitment in the process.

Trinity will go into a league season as defending champions for the first time in over 60 years, and they appear to have a squad that can go close to competing for major honours once again.

Daryl Powell has, perhaps unsurprisingly, opted to give the majority of his new arrivals key squad numbers – with New Zealand superstar Roger Tuivasa-Sheck taking the number one shirt after the departure of Max Jowitt.

Wakefield recruits headline squad reveal

Tuivasa-Sheck will be Wakefield’s first-choice pick at fullback, and he will wear the prestigious number one shirt to back that up in 2027 and beyond.

Meanwhile, new signing Davy Litten will take the number three shirt, with Oliver Pratt wearing two in a move that suggests he will be a first-choice pick on the wing alongside Tom Johnstone next season.

Mason Teague takes the number nine shirt which has been vacated by Tyson Smoothy following his move to Perth Bears, while Mason Lino’s exit frees up the seven jersey that has been taken by Jack Sinfield, who will step up and be first-choice partner for Jake Trueman in 2027 on a weekly basis.

Emre Guler, who arrived at the end of last season, takes number eight – with Mike McMeeken moving to 12, a decision which suggests that he will be deployed as a back row option for Powell in 2027 after a stellar year for Trinity in 2026.

Cameron Smith takes the 14 shirt after his move from Leeds Rhinos, with his team-mate at Headingley, Ned McCormack, wearing the 22 shirt after also making the move across West Yorkshire.

Zac Lipowicz takes 20 after opting to return to Wakefield for another season and delaying his move to Perth Bears, while a plethora of products of the Wakefield academy have been given squad numbers for the very first time.

Wakefield Trinity 2027 squad numbers

1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 2. Oliver Pratt, 3. Davy Litten, 4. Corey Hall, 5. Tom Johnstone, 6. Jake Trueman, 7. Jack Sinfield, 8. Emre Guler, 9. Mason Teague, 10. Ky Rodwell, 11. Isaiah Vagana, 12. Mike McMeeken, 13. Jazz Tevaga, 14. Cameron Smith, 15. Caleb Hamlin-Uele, 16. Caius Faatili, 17. Harvey Smith, 18. Matty Storton, 19. Tray Lolesio, 20. Zac Lipowicz, 21. Jayden Myers, 22. Ned McCormack, 23. Josh Rourke, 25. Myles Lawford, 26. Ellis Lingard, 27. Kian McGann, 28. Charlie Abraham, 29. Corey Abraham, 30. Robbie Brook, 31. Rowan Stephenson, 32. Alfie Briggs, 33. Zack Clegg.