St Helens have lost Agnatius Paasi and Shane Wright to injuries ahead of this weekend’s Challenge Cup clash against Catalans Dragons, but both Kyle Feldt and Alex Walmsley will return.

Saints pulled off an unforgettable comeback on home soil to win the Good Friday derby against rivals Wigan Warriors last weekend.

Trailing 24-10, Paul Rowley’s side scored four tries in the final 15 minutes to clinch a remarkable 34-24 victory, including a brace from short-term loan signing Bill Leyland.

Hull KR hooker Leyland and team-mate Jordan Dezaria have both returned to their parent club, so won’t be featuring for Saints as they take on Catalans in the quarter-finals of the cup on Friday night.

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St Helens coach confirms double injury blow ahead of Catalans cup tie as duo return

Head coach Rowley sat down with the media on Tuesday afternoon in his pre-match press conference looking ahead to that cup tie at the BrewDog Stadium, with Saints continuing their quest to reach Wembley for the first time since 2021.

Providing an injury update, Rowley detailed: “Iggy (Paasi) is a hamstring (problem), so he’s done now for a couple of months, probably.

“Shane Wright got a category one (concussion), so he’ll miss this game and be back for the next.

“Other than that, we’re alright.

“I don’t like disclosing injuries, but George Delaney had an injury (so he missed the win against Wigan). We’ll see how the week progresses for him.

“Mark Percival got a hamstring injury from the other week, so he’s still a few weeks off.”

There was better news in the shape of both winger Feldt and front-rower Walmsley though, with both having had to sit out of the memorable Good Friday success.

On players who may return this weekend, Rowley explained: “Jonny Lomax isn’t far off, so we’ll see how he is if not for this week, then next.

“Kyle Feldt is the one certain returnee, and Alex Walmsley, too. Alex and Kyle, definitely.

“We’ve had two wingers doing a great job, but Kyle will come back into the squad. Alex will be a welcome addition given the injury to Agnatius (Paasi) and Jordan (Dezaria) returning back to his parent club.”