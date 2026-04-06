Super League’s Rivals Round proved to be one of the highlights of the season so far – with some huge crowds and some brilliant games across the Easter weekend.

The seven games provided a bumper attendance figure collectively – with a number of sell-outs taking place to illustrate how the competition is on the rise.

Here’s how every game fared..

Hull KR 24-6 Hull FC: 12,325

As is now tradition, Hull KR didn’t declare their attendance but we do know that it was a full house at Craven Park for the first Hull derby of 2026. And it produced another brilliant atmosphere, as Rovers made it seven in a row against their bitter rivals.

St Helens 34-24 Wigan Warriors: 17,918

The second sell-out of the weekend – and unsurprisingly, it came in the biggest derby of the lot as St Helens produced an unbelievable comeback to stun Wigan Warriors. The sold out signs were up well in advance at the Brewdog Stadium.

Bradford Bulls 12-24 Leeds Rhinos: 14,491

The biggest success story of the weekend? Perhaps that came at Odsal where it wasn’t quite a sell-out, but there was a bumper crowd of almost 15,000 to watch the first Bulls-Rhinos derby in Super League for 12 years. Simply put, Super League needs more clubs that can generate bumper crowds. To that end, Bradford have added real value.

Warrington Wolves 42-6 Leigh Leopards: 11,026

The fourth five-figure crowd of Rivals Round came in Warrington, where the Wire underlined their title credentials with a hefty win over Leigh. If they keep performing like this, the Wolves’ crowds will keep rising!

Huddersfield Giants 34-14 York Knights: 4,172

It won’t surprise anyone that the lowest crowd on Rivals Round, and the only real disappointment, came in West Yorkshire as Huddersfield made it two wins in a row with victory over York. Just over 4,000 fans were at the Accu Stadium.

Catalans Dragons 33-26 Toulouse: 10,259

Who says French teams don’t bring anything to Super League? There was ANOTHER 10,000-plus crowd in Perpignan on Saturday evening as Catalans edged a thrilling affair with Toulouse. More of that, please!

Castleford Tigers 0-34 Wakefield Trinity: 9,455

The third and final full house came in West Yorkshire on Sunday afternoon – though the majority of them left disappointed as Wakefield Trinity hammered local rivals Castleford Tigers.