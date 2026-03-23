The Love Rugby League podcast is back for another show – and this week, Aaron and Matt are dissecting the first coaching casualty of 2026 as well as looking ahead to a huge week for rugby league.

After another bumper and action-packed weekend of Super League, the new episode of the podcast is now live on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Here’s what we’ve got on this week’s show.

The boys get stuck into Luke Robinson’s sacking from Huddersfield Giants, look at some of the early contenders for the role and ask whether the problems run far deeper at Super League’s big strugglers right now.

It’s a huge week with the Rugby Football League’s big council meeting, which will lead to some huge decisions. We’ll tell you what it means in terms of the race to become the next England head coach, who the frontrunner is – and what the meeting could mean in terms of a possible deal between Super League and the NRL.

After another hideous display from Castleford Tigers, we look at what’s going wrong with Ryan Carr’s side – and ask whether or not their recruitment has been a disaster.

Super League champions Hull KR lost again; are they in full-blown crisis mode?

There’s a transfer update from Hull FC as they turn their attention to the pack – and identify one Super League forward in particular as a possible transfer target. We’ll tell you who that is.

Here’s how to tune in!

WATCH ON YOUTUBE | LISTEN ON SPOTIFY | LISTEN ON APPLE PODCASTS

And don’t forget to like, share and subscribe so we can continue to bring you the best content throughout 2026!