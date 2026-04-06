Super League Rivals Round came at a cost for a number of clubs as injuries continue to run rife in the competition.

A number of clubs suffered setbacks to key men, with the start of the week set to be used to discover the extent of those injuries.

St Helens secured a memorable win over Wigan Warriors but came at a cost, with Shane Wright failing a HIA and and Agnatius Paasi also suffering an injury that is expected to keep him out for a reasonable period of time. For the Warriors, Junior Nsemba suffered an ankle injury that they will be getting assessed following the defeat.

From one end of the M62 to the other, Hull FC are really doing it tough right now. They lost Jake Arthur to a calf injury in the week that saw him miss the game, while Brad Fash was stood down due to concussion protocols. In the game, John Asiata suffered another hamstring injury thought to be serious, Joe Batchelor also suffered a soft-tissue injury and Arthur Romano went off late with an ankle injury that John Cartwright didn’t sound optimistic about. As for the Robins, they are hopeful of being able to recall Rhyse Martin this week.

The other Good Friday game saw Bradford Bulls suffer a string of setbacks, with coach Kurt Haggerty saying Waqa Blake and Phoenix Steinwede both suffering long-term injuries. Leon Ruan also failed a HIA, though with no Challenge Cup game this week, he shouldn’t miss any game time all being well.

Leigh are hoping to have Umyla Hanley et al back for their Challenge Cup game with Leigh Leopards, but they did lose Frankie Halton to a concussion, meaning he will miss the weekend’s clash.

Meanwhile, Will Dagger failed a HIA for York Knights, meaning he is unavailable for their clash with Hull KR this weekend. Josh Griffin went off with a back spasm, though coach Mark Applegarth said it was nothing serious. Huddersfield saw Connor Wrench and Tanguy Zenon both come off, though interim boss Liam Finn said both were precautionary.

Finally, Wakefield Trinity were without Jazz Tevaga and Caius Faatili for their win over Castleford Tigers. Daryl Powell admitted Faatili had suffered a training ground injury but stated Tevaga was just precautionary.