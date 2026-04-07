Hull FC have made a formal enquiry to Warrington Wolves regarding Steve McNamara as their search for a new head coach begins.

The Black and Whites announced that current boss John Cartwright will leave the club at the end of the season, with the process of locking in their next head coach already underway.

McNamara is their number one target and they have asked Warrington Wolves for permission to speak to the Hull-born boss, who is currently acting as a consultant to Sam Burgess.

Hull Live has reported that McNamara will be the club’s next head coach, claiming a deal is already in place. Sources at the Wire insist that isn’t the case but they are aware of Hull’s interest.

Warrington will be entitled to compensation as McNamara has no head coach release clause in his contract.

McNamara has an impressive pedigree having coached Bradford Bulls, England and Catalans Dragons. He guided the French club to two trophies, the Challenge Cup and League Leaders’ Shield, as well as two Grand Finals, before his departure midway through the 2025 season.

He acted as an assistant coach in the NRL for several years and with England, guided them to the semi-finals of the 2013 World Cup.

The Black and Whites are believed to have made light enquiries with other coaches about the role, but it is McNamara who is their first choice target as it stands.

For now, Cartwright remains in charge of first-team matters until the end of the 2025 season. The Black and Whites, who are ninth in Super League at present, take on St Helens next week.