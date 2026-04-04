Bill Leyland and Jordan Dezaria will return to Hull KR this week after their remarkable St Helens debuts.

The Robins duo played key roles as Saints beat Wigan Warriors in the most dramatic of fashion, with hooker Leyland scoring two late tries to complete a comeback that will live long in the memory.

Both players joined Saints on one-week loans to help cover their injury-ravaged squads, and while they are keen to keep them at the club for a longer period, that will not be happening for now.

Rovers have already decided that both Leyland and Dezaria will remain with the club this week ahead of their Challenge Cup game with York Knights on Saturday, with the pair in contention to feature after impressive performances in the Good Friday battle.

Regardless of whether they play or not, Leyland played for Rovers against Lock Lane, so is already cup-tied from Saints’ perspective. Rovers do not want Dezaria to be cup-tied, with an appearance for Saints in the competition automatically making him ineligible for Rovers should they advance to the semi-finals.

It comes as no surprise to Saints, who had already anticipated that the pair would not be available to them for their quarter-final contest with Catalans Dragons on Friday night. Head coach Paul Rowley had said as much in the aftermath of Saints’ victory.

“It’s cup matches next week,” Rowley told Sky Sports. “So Hull KR won’t want to cup tie any of their players.

“We’re appreciative of them coming to our help. We’ve got a lot of admiration for Jordan and Bill, and if we could have them for longer, that would be great.”

Whether they return after next week remains unclear. Rovers will assess their squad following next week’s match before deciding if they make them available again. Saints take on Hull FC in their next league outing but will be getting closer to recalling some of their injured talent by then.